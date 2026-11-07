Alcaraz saves two match points to beat Fritz and reach Paris Masters semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz saved two match points to defeat Taylor Fritz and reach the Paris Masters semifinals, where he will face Casper Ruud. Fritz is eliminated from ATP Finals contention.

Carlos Alcaraz saved two match points and fought back from a set and a break down to beat Taylor Fritz 6-7 (10), 7-5, 6-3 on Friday and reach the semifinals of the Paris Masters at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, France.

The world number three trailed by a set and a break and faced two match points in the second set. He saved one while serving at 3-5 and another with Fritz serving for the match at 5-4. Alcaraz broke to level the set, held for 6-5 and broke again to force a decider. He then broke Fritz in the fourth game of the deciding set and hit 14 winners to complete the victory.

Also read Zverev, Djokovic crash out of Paris Masters

Alcaraz Overcomes Match Points to Save Season

It was his seventh win in eight matches against Fritz. The Spaniard, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, is the top-ranked player remaining in the draw after world number one Alexander Zverev lost on Wednesday. I tried not to let myself down in the difficult moments in the second set, Alcaraz said. I tried to stay strong mentally and save those break points and match points.

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I would say 3-5 serving, that game we played incredible tennis. That point to hold for 4-5 made people stand up and bring the energy into the match, he said. I used the people and the energy and gave them what they really wanted to watch and I am really happy to play for one and a half hours more to entertain them. The feeling I have today is unmatched.

Alcaraz will face Norway's Casper Ruud in the semifinals on Saturday. Ruud got past Portugal's Nuno Borges 7-6 (5), 6-4. Borges battled Ruud on even terms, but the Norwegian eked out a tiebreaker win in the first set and earned the match's lone break in the seventh game of the second set for his first semifinal appearance in the Paris indoor event. Fritz was eliminated from ATP Finals contention.

Fritz Misses ATP Finals Qualification After Defeat

On two occasions, Fritz was one point away from moving past Spain's Rafael Jodar and into the final slot in the eight-man ATP Finals in Turin, Italy later this month. But the 20-year-old Jodar, who was eliminated by Ruud in the second round, will head to Turin, along with Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli, Arthur Fils and Frances Tiafoe. Earlier, Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals after his last-16 opponent Matteo Berrettini withdrew with an elbow injury.

Berrettini, 30, posted on social media that pain in his arm over the past few days meant he could not take to the court. After receiving a bye through the first round as a top-eight seed, Alcaraz reached the last eight with only one match under his belt in Paris, a straight-sets success against Alex Michelsen. On the other side of the bracket, Shelton defeated Tommy Paul 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

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Paul needed to reach the final to qualify for Turin, but Shelton won 20 of 25 service points and struck eight aces in the deciding set. Shelton broke Paul in the fourth game to take a 3-1 lead and served out the victory. Shelton had earlier overcome France's Arthur Rinderknech in a third-set tie-break to secure his passage into the quarterfinals.

Shelton Defeats Paul to Secure Tournament Progress

The American third seed battled past the 68th-ranked Frenchman 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5) to avoid becoming the latest high-profile departure. It's been a long time since we've been on the court, but I'm looking forward to it, Shelton said of taking on Paul for the first time since losing to the world number 14 in Dallas two years ago. He's in great form right now. A great player, a great friend.

France's Luca Van Assche outlasted Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-5. Hijikata had backed up his second-round victory over 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic with a 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 win against Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Zverev's vanquisher Lorenzo Musetti, however, failed to use his round-of-32 upset as a springboard to a first 1000-level title, losing a long three-set battle to Van Assche.

Ruud Advances While Alcaraz Continures Paris Drought

Former world number two Casper Ruud of Norway closed the day's action with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff. Shelton and Paul opened play on Friday, before Alcaraz retook the court in the night session to battle Fritz, followed by Ruud's clash with Portuguese lucky loser Nuno Borges. Alcaraz has never won the Paris Masters.