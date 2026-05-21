A call for a referendum on Alberta's status in Canada has been sparked by a vocal group of separatists who claim they have enough signatures to trigger a vote although previous petitions have been met with some successOnly when signatures of more than 300000 leave Canada under provincial law were delivered to Elections Alberta. However, with separatists last week losing a fight in provincial court, the issue may be heading towards a ballot box forward rather than a secret ballot forward.

An Alberta legislative committee has recommended proceeding with a referendum on whether Alberta wants to remain part of Canada , a move that poses a challenge for Prime Minister Mark Carney and could be divisive within the province and across Canada .

The recommendation comes after months of campaigning by a vocal group of separatists who want a referendum on leaving Canada, despite polls showing only one-third of voters support separation. A decision on including the question on a planned ballot in October will be made by the government, with Premier Danielle Smith scheduled to address the issue laterThursday





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Alberta Canada Referendum Separation

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