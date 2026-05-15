Albano's People-Centered Approach to Promotion in Isabela

Governor Rodito T. Albano has implemented a people-centered approach to progress in Isabela, focusing on primary healthcare, maternal and child nutrition, and supportive programs for malnourished families.

Since taking office on June 30, 2019, Governor Rodito T. Albano has championed a people-centered approach to progress in Isabela, prioritizing primary healthcare and maternal and child nutrition .

The province launched a transformative milk-feeding program in 2020 in San Pablo, targeting over 800 undernourished children aged 5 to 12. The initiative has driven significant improvements in child health, with cases of stunting and wasting in the town declining by approximately 48.6% between 2022 and 2025. The program expanded to other municipalities, reflecting progress across the province.

Governor Albano has also committed to addressing immediate nutritional needs by equipping communities with tools for long-term food security, such as starter chickens, eggs, poultry vitamins, vegetable seedlings, and pasteurized milk for malnourished families. Recognizing the importance of addressing hunger alongside infrastructure development, Albano emphasized that progress cannot be defined solely by infrastructure alone.

The direction for building a more sustainable and equitable society remains focused on investing in human well-being, particularly in early childhood nutrition, alongside support for growing children and mothers





MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Governor Rodito T. Albano People-Centered Approach Primary Healthcare Maternal And Child Nutrition Milk-Feeding Program Progressive Initiatives Malnourished Children

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DSWD Releases Emergency Cash Aid to Corn Farmers in Isabela's Manila, Pest-Affected Agriculture Faces Declining YieldsThe Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has released over P350 million in emergency cash aid to corn farmers in Isabela whose crops were hit by the dry spell. The DSWD aims to help farmers cope with the prolonged drought and provide immediate financial relief for resuming agricultural activities despite the challenges.

Read more »

Why do people get white hair at a young age?Your Trusted Online Source, The News Authority of the Filipino.

Read more »

Student Death in Southern England Linked to Meningitis OutbreakA student in southern England has died after contracting suspected meningitis, with two other young people being treated following related cases. The UK Health Security Agency identified three cases among young people linked to a college, with one confirmed as meningitis B.

Read more »

Warriors maul Cowboys, get share of MPBL leadTHE Gensan Warriors blanked the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys in the homestretch to prevail, 91-83, on Thursday and share the lead in the SportsPlus MPBL

Read more »