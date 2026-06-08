Alas Pilipinas Rebounds from Heartbreaking Loss to Australia

Alas Pilipinas bounced back from a heartbreaking five-set loss to Australia with a 25-9, 25-11, 25-17 demolition of Kyrgyzstan in the AVC Women's Volleyball Cup.

Alas Pilipinas rebounded from a heartbreaking five-set loss to Australia and bolstered its chances of advancing to the semifinals of the AVC Women's Volleyball Cup after a 25-9, 25-11, 25-17 demolition of Kyrgyzstan at the Candon City Arena in Ilocos Sur on Monday, June 8.

Thea Gagate and Jovelyn Gonzaga led the team with 11 and 10 points, respectively, as the Filipinas bounced back from a heartbreaking five-set loss to Australia the day prior and bolstered their chances of advancing to the semifinals with a 2-1 record in Pool A. Alyssa Valdez added 9 points, while Ces Molina and Niña Ytang provided 8 and 6 points, respectively, in a balanced attack for Alas, which gave star opposite hitter Alyssa Solomon a much-needed break. The Filipinas, after all, hardly needed Solomon as they made quick work of their Kyrgyz foes, wrapping up the match in just 1 hour and 10 minutes.

No Kyrgyzstan player reached the five-point mark, with Aiturgan Aitbekova leading the team in scoring with a mere 4 points. Alas Pilipinas coach gave a pep talk to the team after the loss to Australia, telling them to move on and move forward because each game is very important. The team is now looking forward to its next match against unbeaten South Korea on Tuesday, June 9, before it concludes the group stage against Chinese Taipei on Thursday, June 11.

Only the top two teams from each of the two pools will advance to the final four, with the Philippines looking to either match or surpass its silver-medal finish in 2025, especially on home turf





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