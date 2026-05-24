Alan Peter Cayetano Reveals His Preparedness to Step Down as Senate President

Senate President Cayetano shared his readiness to step down as Senate President at any moment if it is God's will. He also discussed the chain of events leading up to the leadership change of the Senate and the negotiation process. Furthermore, he opened up explaining his relationship with a fellow Catholic Senator, Pia Escudero.

This is AI-generated summary, which may have errors. However, the original full article is available and should be referred to for context. Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano disclosed to reporters that he is prepared to step down as Senate president on a moment's notice, indicating his faith in God.

After a bustling Monday morning with reporters tracking senators' movements, Cayetano was seen in a prayer session with an evangelical group where he conveyed the need for divine guidance in the Senate's administration. Alan Peter Cayetano also mentioned the possibility of stepping down immediately after the impeachment, and the Senate's leadership change process.

Cayetano also disclosed that he requested a Catholic senator, Pia Escudero, to be the Senate president in case they succeed in the coup, but Escudero rejected the idea. Cayetano mentioned that two or three senators would need to switch sides to overturn the majority of senators supporting someone else for Senate president. One Saturday night, Cayetano had gathered 12 senators, including himself, for a consultation.

Despite not specifying the exact day or location, it is believed that this discussion took place a day before the coup occurred. Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, who physically disappeared due to an international arrest warrant for alleged crimes, agreed to support the Cayetano bloc's victory. He even used Cayetano's car to get to the Senate on May 11 and played a crucial role in securing the 13th vote





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Philippine Politics Senate Leadership Change Alan Peter Cayetano God's Guidance Amidst The Impeachment Negotiation Process Listening To God Chiz Escudero Pia Escudero

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