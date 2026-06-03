Alan Peter Cayetano Ousted as Senate President Amid Chaos and Controversy

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano has been removed from his position as Senate president after a turbulent period marked by a shooting incident, the escape of a senator from ICC arrest, and constitutional disputes over online voting. The ousting followed a Senate session where positions were declared vacant and opposition members secured a quorum.

Alan Peter Cayetano has been ousted as Senate president following a decisive move in the Senate plenary session on Wednesday, June 3. Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero joined the minority bloc, enabling a quorum before Congress adjourned sine die.

The session began with Senator Vicente "Tito" Sotto III moving to declare all elected positions vacant, a motion that was seconded and approved. Cayetano's brief tenure as Senate president was characterized by significant turmoil and controversy. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had earlier urged the Senate to resume its duties after the Cayetano bloc missed two consecutive sessions.

In a related development, relatives of senators who served prior to the Martial Law era under Ferdinand E. Marcos issued a rebuke of the Senate's leadership under Cayetano, citing ongoing controversies. The period saw unprecedented incidents, including a shooting within Senate premises and the escape of Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa from International Criminal Court arrest.

Additionally, majority-led attempts to introduce online voting in the Senate raised constitutional concerns. Political observers criticized the Senate's condition, marking the day Cayetano assumed leadership as a low point. Cayetano had previously ousted Senator Sotto in a surprise coup on May 11, the same day the House of Representatives passed a controversial budget. Key support for Cayetano came from Dela Rosa, who ended his prolonged absence to help topple Sotto.

Cayetano initially claimed Dela Rosa was under Senate protective custody but later disassociated himself when Dela Rosa left, fueling demands for Cayetano's resignation





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