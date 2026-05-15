Aklan Police Arrest Top Fugitives in Separate Operations

Operatives of the Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) arrested three of the province’s most wanted persons in separate operations conducted from May 13 to 14 across the province. The suspects were arrested for serious criminal charges, including rape and sexual assault.

OPERATIVES of the Aklan Police Provincial Office ( Akppo ) arrested three of the province’s most wanted persons -- including the first, second, and fifth ranking fugitives -- in separate operations conducted from May 13 to 14 across the province.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO 6), commended the operating units for their intensified campaign and continued efforts to enforce the law throughout Western Visayas. At 10:20 p.m. on May 13, personnel of the Nabas Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested the province’s fifth most wanted person in Barangay Magallanes, Nabas.

The suspect, identified only as 'Jis,' 27, a cargo porter and resident of Nabas, was arrested for two counts of qualified rape of a minor. Meanwhile, at 8:17 a.m. on May 14, tracker teams from the Kalibo MPS and the Aklan Maritime Police Station (Marpsta) served a warrant against 'Abe,' 20, a resident of Boracay Island, Malay. The suspect was listed as the top most wanted person at both the provincial and municipal levels for sexual assault.

The operation took place at the Aklan Rehabilitation Center in Barangay Nalook, Kalibo. The third fugitive, identified as 'Rine,' 20, also a resident of Boracay Island, was arrested at the same facility at 8:18 a.m. that day. The suspects are currently in police custody for documentation prior to their turnover to the issuing courts.

These operations are part of a broader campaign by PRO 6 and Akppo to track down fugitives facing serious criminal charges and maintain peace and order in Aklan. (Leo Solinap





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aklan Police Most Wanted Persons Fugitives Arrests Rape Sexual Assault Kalibo Nabas Boracay Island Malay Aklan Rehabilitation Center Tracker Teams Warrants Bail PRO 6 Akppo Peace And Order Law Enforcement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police seize P3.6M in drugs, arrest 4 HVIs in IloiloAuthorities arrested four high-value individuals and seized more than P3.6 million worth of substance believed to be illegal drugs.

Read more »

Police Arrest Three Suspects in Zamboanga City Drug BustIn a significant anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, three suspects were arrested after they were found with five kilograms of shabu and counterfeit money worth P34 million. The suspects were also found in possession of a pick-up truck, other non-drug evidence, and the shabu was marked with 666 numerical markings.

Read more »

DavOcc, Digos police units top PRO-Davao April rankingsDavao Occidental and Digos City police units lead April 2026 performance rankings for operational efficiency and public safety.

Read more »

Police arrest NBI volunteer allegedly involved in shootoutPolice said yesterday they have detained a suspect in connection with Tuesday night’s shooting inside the Philippine Senate where Senator Ronald

Read more »