Akari Chargers Defeat Flying Titans In 5-Set Thriller

Mars Alba blocks Sisi Rondina to seal the win for the Akari Chargers against the Flying Titans in a dramatic five-set match at PhilSports Arena.

Mars Alba delivered the definitive block against Sisi Rondina to secure a hard-fought victory for the Akari Chargers in the 2026-27 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference-Siklab Series. The decisive moment arrived during a nail-biting five-set match played on Saturday night at the Phil Sports Arena in Pasig City. The final score stood at 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 19-25, and 16-14, marking a grueling contest for both squads.

Key Moments In Deciding Set

The Akari playmaker held a comfortable 14-11 lead in the fifth and final set before the Flying Titans mounted a furious comeback. Eya Laure and Kat Tolentino ignited a 3-0 run for the opposing team, forcing the score to a 14-all deadlock. Eli Soyud responded immediately with a powerful off-the-block kill, giving Akari the match point at 15-14.

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Rondina attempted to load up for an equalizer, but Alba was positioned perfectly to block the attack. This crucial stop allowed the Chargers to clinch the 16-14 win and complete the five-set victory. After the block, Alba pointed upwards and executed a turn-around celebration to mark the end of the intense battle. The playmaker finished the match with 19 excellent sets and three points, proving vital to the team's success.

Statistical Leaders And Player Performances

Ivy Lacsina recorded a triple-double performance for the Akari Chargers, leading the offensive efforts with 17 points. Her statistical line also included 11 excellent digs and 14 excellent receptions, showcasing her all-around contribution to the team's strategy. Eli Soyud also played a significant role in the victory, contributing 17 points to the overall score.

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On the losing side, Choco Mucho relied heavily on Eya Laure, who scored 16 points during the match. Kat Tolentino provided additional support with 15 points, helping the Flying Titans stay competitive throughout the contest. Despite their strong individual performances, the duo could not overcome the Chargers' defense in the final moments. The result leaves both Akari and Choco Mucho tied with a 3-3 win-loss record in the standings.

Post-Match Reactions And Strategic Insights

Mars Alba spoke to the media after the game regarding the high emotions and competitive spirit displayed during the match. She acknowledged that her intense playing style is natural for her character and mentioned that she maintains a swag-filled approach on the court. Alba stated she was not overthinking the final block, focusing instead on the team goal to finish the game.

Before joining the Akari Chargers, Alba played three conferences for Choco Mucho, the team she just defeated. Her familiarity with the opponents likely influenced her defensive positioning during the critical final set. The victory serves as a testament to her experience and ability to perform under pressure in high-stakes volleyball matches.