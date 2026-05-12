AJ Raval Steps Away From Daring Roles As Family Life Changes Career Focus, Talks About New Projects and Aljur

AJ Raval, a sexy actress known for starring in VMX films, has recently returned to television after taking time away to focus on her personal life and family. During a guest appearance on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Raval took the audience through her transformation from daring roles to now choosing to accept mother-friendly projects.

AJ Raval begins moving away from daring roles as family life reshape the projects she now chooses to accept. Sexy actress AJ Raval revealed she has started turning down sexy projects, saying motherhood and her relationship with Aljur Abrenica have changed the way she approaches her career.

During her guest appearance on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, AJ opened up about stepping away from daring roles that once defined much of her screen image. Siempre may mga anak na din po ako, ilan na po sila. Ayoko na pong gumawa ng ganun. The actress shared that while Aljur supports whatever decision she makes, she also chooses to consider his feelings when accepting projects.

Si Aljur po susuporta lang po ‘yan kung ano ang gusto ko. Pero as a partner, rerespetuhin ko si Aljur na magdedesisyon ako kung ano ang hindi ko dapat gawin. AJ also admitted she now looks back differently on some of her previous projects, though she considers them learning experiences rather than regrets. Ang maganda po roon, marami akong natutunan.

Nagawa ko na po ito, hindi na siya gagawin ng mga anak ko. The actress said she now hopes to focus on drama projects after discovering a different side of herself while working on Magpakailanman. AJ, known for starring in several VMX films, has recently returned to television after taking time away to focus on her personal life and family with Aljur





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AJ Raval Sexy Actress Magpakailanman Daring Roles Changing Career Focus Personal Life Family Life Aljur Abrenica Support Partner's Feelings

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