Airline Chiefs Face Fuel Shock and Plane Shortage at IATA Summit

Global airline leaders gather in Rio de Janeiro for the IATA annual meeting amid rising fuel costs from the Iran war and severe aircraft delivery delays. The industry faces a challenging recovery, with carriers forced to raise fares and trim capacity while grappling with supply chain issues and geopolitical instability. Record profit forecasts are expected to be revised downward.

RIO DE JANEIRO - Global airline chiefs open their annual summit in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday facing a sharper test of the industry's post-pandemic recovery, as the Iran war drives up fuel costs and disrupts airspace while carriers try to cushion the blow with higher fares and tighter capacity.

The June 6-8 annual meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) comes as that fuel shock collides with another problem airlines cannot quickly fix: a shortage of new aircraft. Boeing and Airbus delivery delays have forced many carriers to keep older, less fuel-efficient jets in service for longer, raising maintenance and fuel bills just as oil prices have climbed.

IATA, which represents more than 370 airlines accounting for about 85% of global air traffic, had forecast a record $41 billion in net profit this year for the industry before the war. Industry executives and analysts expect that outlook to be lowered at the meeting.

A Deloitte survey of 21 global airline CEOs published this week found that fuel price volatility and inflation sit at the top of the industry's risk agenda, pushing carriers to focus more heavily on cost control and financial health.

"Together, they've turned what was supposed to be a record year into a fight for margin," the survey said. Brazilian airline Azul is planning to trim more flights to meet demand due to higher jet fuel prices, CEO John Rodgerson said. Nikhil Ravishankar, CEO of Air New Zealand, said airlines can only raise ticket prices so much to offset higher fuel costs. Airlines have two primary costs: fuel and labor.

Sudden increases in fuel are hard to absorb because many tickets are sold weeks or months before travel. Longer routes also burn more fuel and make aircraft and crews less efficient. The challenge is how much of the latest fuel hit can be passed on to travelers before higher fares start to weaken demand. So far, travel demand has held up in several large markets, especially among premium and corporate travelers, giving carriers more room to raise fares.

In the United States, domestic published fares as of May 25 showed robust demand and successful pass-through of higher fuel costs, with one-week-out fares up 35.8% year-on-year and four-week-out fares up 39.4%, according to Raymond James.

"The willingness to pay over the past few years, crisis and no crisis, from the premium side has been really strong, and we see that strength continuing," Alexandre Lefevre, Air Canada's vice president of network planning and global sales, told Reuters. Still, there are limits. Higher fares can help airlines recover part of their fuel bill, but they also risk pushing out travelers with tighter budgets.

That risk is greater in regions where currencies are weak, consumer spending is under pressure or airlines lack the pricing power of large network carriers. The aircraft shortage compounds these challenges. Both Boeing and Airbus have been struggling with supply chain issues, labor shortages, and production bottlenecks, leading to significant delivery delays. Airlines that had ordered new, fuel-efficient models like the Boeing 737 MAX or Airbus A320neo are now waiting months or even years to receive them.

As a result, carriers are forced to retain older planes that consume more fuel and require more maintenance. This not only increases operating costs but also complicates fleet planning and environmental goals. Some airlines are even extending leases on older aircraft or purchasing used planes to bridge the gap. The situation is particularly acute for low-cost carriers that operate on thin margins and rely heavily on fuel efficiency to keep fares low.

At the same time, the war in Iran has led to disruptions in airspace, forcing airlines to reroute flights and adding to fuel consumption and flight times. The conflict has also caused volatility in oil prices, making it difficult for airlines to hedge fuel costs effectively. IATA’s updated financial outlook, expected to be released during the summit, is likely to reflect these headwinds. Industry analysts anticipate a downward revision of the $41 billion profit forecast, potentially by several billion dollars.

However, some executives remain cautiously optimistic, pointing to resilient demand and the ability to pass on costs in certain markets. The summit will also address other pressing issues, such as sustainability and the industry’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The aircraft shortage hampers these efforts, as newer planes are significantly more fuel-efficient and produce fewer emissions. Airlines are calling on manufacturers to resolve their production issues and on governments to support sustainable aviation fuel development.

Despite the challenges, the industry continues to show resilience. Philippine Airlines announced plans to order new planes in the coming months, while Singapore Airlines is in talks for at least 50 large wide-body jets. Qantas is also weighing an order for about 20 Airbus or Boeing wide-body aircraft. These orders signal confidence in long-term demand, but they also highlight the urgency of addressing the supply chain bottlenecks.

As the summit gets underway, the mood among airline chiefs is likely to be one of cautious determination. They face a complex web of rising costs, capacity constraints, and geopolitical risks, but they also see opportunities in strong travel demand and premium traffic. The key will be managing the delicate balance between fare increases and demand stimulation, all while navigating an uncertain economic environment. The decisions made in Rio de Janeiro could shape the industry's trajectory for years to come





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