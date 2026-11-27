AirAsia is postponing salary payments to the end of each month from November through March as it conserves cash amid soaring fuel costs. The airline's Philippine unit is cutting jobs and a pilots' union has filed a strike notice.

AirAsia will temporarily delay salary payments to the end of each month for its Malaysian employees, the airline said on Friday, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

The budget carrier described the change as an operational adjustment to align internal payroll processes. The move affects payments from November through March, with wages to be paid on the 30th of each month or the last day of February. An internal email sent late last week by Chief People Officer Muhammad Khurram Zia said salaries would be delayed due to a challenging environment and asked staff for patience and flexibility.

Also read AirAsia Philippines Maintains Operations Amid Pilots Strike Notice

The email's contents were confirmed by two people familiar with the matter. One said AirAsia had previously paid salaries earlier in the second half of each month. AirAsia Chief Executive Bo Lingam said the delay did not represent a change to workers' salary entitlement. Wages will continue to be paid in full, he said in a statement.

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AirAsia Workforce And Salary Changes

We remain committed to ensuring our employees are supported throughout the process and will communicate any further changes directly to our Allstars, Lingam said, using AirAsia's name for its staff. AirAsia, which employs about 26,000 people predominantly in Asia, has seen its shares plunge more than 70 percent this year. Elevated fuel prices and foreign exchange losses have squeezed its operations.

The Iran war has sent jet fuel prices soaring, putting airlines worldwide under their worst financial strain since the COVID-19 pandemic. US low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines collapsed in May, Latvia's airBaltic sought bankruptcy protection in September, and Norway's Norse Atlantic suspended flights on Thursday as it looks for urgent short-term financing. AirAsia Philippines said on Thursday it would reduce its workforce following sustained pressure on operating costs, without specifying how many staff would be affected.

The airline said on Friday it remained fully operational and committed to serving the Philippine market. The planned workforce adjustment will not affect passenger flights, booking or other services, AirAsia Philippines General Manager and President Anna Victoria Lu said in a statement. The AirAsia Philippines Pilots' Union filed notice of a strike after 90 pilots were retrenched, its president said in a video posted on social media on Thursday.

AirAsia Financial Results And Cost Cuts

Philippine Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino confirmed receiving notice in a text message to Reuters. AirAsia reported its third consecutive quarterly loss on Monday, though it was narrower than the prior quarter. Its cash and bank balances stood at 905 million ringgit, or 219.93 million US dollars, as of September 30, down 5 percent from June 30.

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In an investor presentation accompanying its results, the airline said it was taking measures to conserve cash, including suspending unviable routes and returning 25 planes to lessors. It said more planes could exit its fleet in 2027, and a creditor restructuring was underway as part of a plan to reset the business before rebuilding in 2028.

AirAsia CEO Bo Lingam said on Monday that the third-quarter results suggested the worst is behind us, while cautioning that fourth-quarter fuel costs were expected to rise further. Malaysia's government has been weighing options to support AirAsia without putting public funds at risk, Reuters has previously reported. The country's finance ministry said on Thursday that it would ask AirAsia for priority over other lenders and strengthen oversight of the airline's board and management if it decided to extend support.

Malaysia Government Support Options

The salary delay email cited the need for a temporary operational adjustment at Southeast Asia's largest budget airline. The airline said the change aligns internal payroll processes and does not alter salary entitlements.