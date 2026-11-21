Air Niugini flight PX19 diverted to Davao International Airport with 146 people on board, resulting in a temporary closure and flight cancellations. All passengers and crew reported safe following the emergency landing.

The plane made its emergency landing at 12:08 a.m., November 21, 2026. Photo courtesy: CAAP. An Air Niugini Boeing 767 -383ER bound for Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, made an emergency landing at Davao International Airport (DIA) on Saturday morning.

This follows reports from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) confirming the incident involving the Hong Kong-bound aircraft. In an advisory, CAAP stated that the Air Niugini aircraft, operating under call sign PX19, made its emergency landing at approximately 12:08 a.m. on November 21, 2026. The aviation regulator confirmed that the flight was carrying 137 passengers and nine crew members. All 146 persons on board are safe following the incident.

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CAAP Confirms Emergency Landing

CAAP reported that the aircraft immediately taxied toward Taxiway 4 after landing. The airport was temporarily closed to facilitate emergency response operations. This closure was necessary to ensure the safety of airport operations during the initial response phase. Operations resumed at 2:05 a.m. after the assessment of the runway was completed.

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Local reports indicated that passengers were seen descending evacuation slides onto the airport apron. Airport fire and rescue vehicles were positioned near the aircraft to assist with the emergency situation. Several passengers also reported carrying their cabin baggage during the evacuation process. The aircraft remains secured at Taxiway 4 with ground support.

MacroAsia is providing the necessary ground handling assistance for the affected flight. The temporary airport closure resulted in significant disruptions for other travelers. Cebu Pacific Flight 5J 967 and Philippine Airlines (PAL Express) Flight PR 2803 were canceled. These were inbound flights from Manila that were affected by the closure.

Investigation Under Way

CAAP confirmed that an aircraft accident investigator has been dispatched to the scene. The investigator will conduct a full investigation into the occurrence. The goal is to establish the relevant circumstances and contributing factors. The authority continues to monitor the situation to ensure continued safety standards.