The AIA Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Manila presents its fifth anniversary event with 10,300 runners from 51 countries. Discover the race details, route, and impact on Manila tourism.

The AIA Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Manila is set to transform the capital into a global running hub on the night of November 29. The fifth-anniversary celebration will ignite shortly after midnight on Sunday, welcoming 10,300 runners from 51 countries to Luneta Park for an unparalleled display of endurance and culture.

This milestone event marks five years since the series introduced its unique fusion of athletics and live entertainment to the heart of the city. The gathering of local and international enthusiasts highlights Manila's emergence as a premier destination for sports tourism and cultural exchange.

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How the 51 Country Marathon Event Operates

The AIA Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Manila presents a multi-category racing structure designed to accommodate various fitness levels and ages. Participants can choose from the ASICS Marathon, the Birch Tree Adult Boost with Whey Protein Half Marathon, the AIA 10K, the EVO CITY by Ayala Land Estates 5K, and the AIA 1K Kids race.

The marathon begins at 12:01 a.m. Sunday and covers 42 kilometers over a three-loop course starting at KM 0 in Luneta Park. Runners navigate through intersections including Roxas Boulevard and Quirino Avenue for the first turnaround at KM 2.

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Subsequent turns occur at Kalaw Avenue and Orosa Street (KM 5), Burgos Avenue near Plaza Lorenzo Ruiz (KM 7), and Anda Circle (KM 13). The half-marathon starts at 2 a.m., the 10K at 5 a.m., and the 5K at 6 a.m., ensuring a staggered start for each distance.

Stakeholder Positions on Cultural Heritage Themes

Original Pilipino Music takes center stage this year under the theme "Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika." The event collaborates with National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab to pay tribute to generations of Filipino musical artistry and historical heritage.

Commemorative medals are inspired by Cayabyab's compositions, while live music and themed performances accompany runners along the course. This creative direction aims to showcase the capital's rich cultural identity through a moving celebration of Filipino community spirit.

Organizers emphasize that the race promotes discipline, determination, and healthy lifestyles. The event serves as a platform to demonstrate Manila's capacity to stage world-class international gatherings while honoring local traditions.

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Real-World Impact on Manila Tourism and Hospitality

The influx of international participants is projected to provide a significant boost to Manila's tourism and hospitality sectors. Runners and their supporters are expected to drive additional business to hotels, restaurants, and local establishments across the city.

The US leads the foreign contingent with 125 runners, followed by Great Britain and Northern Ireland with 24, Japan with 22, China with 15, and Korea with 14. Australia, Spain, and Canada each have 12 entries, while France contributes 10 participants.

The route exposes runners to iconic landmarks such as Rizal Park, Quirino Grandstand, the National Museum, Manila City Hall, and the historic walled city of Intramuros. The illuminated streets, water stations, and live drumbeats create a vibrant atmosphere that highlights the city's storied past.

Festivities continue beyond the finish line with a midnight concert at Quirino Grandstand. The event reinforces Manila's position as a vibrant destination where sporting excellence and Filipino culture intersect to create a memorable experience for global visitors.