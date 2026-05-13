AI Tools Fuel Rising Cyberthreats, Cybersecurity Leaders Sound Alarm

The article discusses how AI tools are being used by attackers to enhance their capabilities, leading to more sophisticated cyberattacks and the need for enhanced cybersecurity defenses. It also highlights the importance of addressing the proliferation of disconnected cybersecurity tools and the skills gap in cybersecurity expertise.

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article. AI tools are revolutionizing cyberattacks, lowering barriers for attackers and enabling sophisticated exploits , while cybersecurity leaders stress the need for enhanced defenses and collaboration to combat these emerging threats.

At the end of 2025, researchers found that common AI tools used for productivity could also be used to aid in cyberattacks. These tools for attackers help write sophisticated phishing emails, understand vulnerabilities, and create harmful code. Key findings include a zero-day exploit developed with the aid of AI, the use of agentic AI-enabled attacks, and the need for organizations to strengthen defenses and address tool fragmentation and persistent skills gaps





rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI Cyberattacks Enhance Defenses Low Barriers Sophisticated Exploits Zero-Day Exploits AI Tools Prominent Cyber Threat Actors Agentic AI Automation Of Tasks AI-Driven Threats Tool Fragmentation Shadow AI

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