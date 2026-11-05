AI-driven cyber threats surge as companies boost defenses and report billions in losses

Companies worldwide are facing a sharp rise in AI-accelerated cyberattacks, from hacked supermarket fridges to a $6.3 billion Binance theft, prompting record investment in AI-powered security tools.

Companies worldwide are confronting a wave of cyber threats that executives say artificial intelligence is accelerating and making more sophisticated. From hacked supermarket fridges and a record cryptocurrency theft at Binance to an emergency over flaws in widely used web software, the surge is straining information technology departments.

Staff are working overnight to patch software vulnerabilities, prompting some companies to turn to and increase investment in AI-powered security tools to help manage the workload. A cyberattack on European supermarkets on Monday, the second in three weeks in which hackers raised refrigerator and freezer temperatures, forced retailers to discard millions of dollars worth of spoiled food.

Also read Binance says fake job interviews and malicious code led to $6.3 billion crypto hack

Surge in Security Flaws Drives AI Investment

Nearly 37,000 security flaws in software or computer systems were reported in the third quarter of 2026, tripling from a year earlier, according to the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures list, an international registry of disclosed security flaws. It is a never-ending game of cat and mouse, with very high stakes, said Marnie Wilking, chief security officer at travel platform Booking.com.

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We shut down one route, and before we have even finished rolling out the fix, the bad guys have moved on to the next, she said, adding that hundreds of engineers at the company were now building AI-powered defense systems. We are seeing events of a magnitude every week, or even every couple of days, that used to be months apart, said Markus Noga, chief technology officer of German web hosting company Ionos, which serves seven million customers.

Ionos said it changed its security practices after seeing a spike in vulnerabilities in July, deploying AI-based monitoring systems to scan for threats and using AI-assisted tools to install patches around the clock. I am kind of limited to what a nine-to-five office hours team can do and that is no longer good enough, Noga said. Binance, hit by hackers who stole $6.3 billion worth of cryptocurrency, said it would increase investment in AI-enhanced detection systems.

Major Firms Deploy AI Cyber Defenses

The Port of Rotterdam is working on an AI-powered cyber shield, while Siemens is testing advanced AI models for defensive security. McKinsey projects the global market for cybersecurity products and services sold by outside vendors will grow from $223 billion in 2025 to $346 billion by 2029. Dutch-based grocer Ahold Delhaize, which operates the Stop & Shop and Giant Food chains in the US, was hit by two hacks in the past month.

The first, in mid-October, led to more than €200 million ($225 million) in sales losses and prompted a profit warning. In that incident, Ahold took its websites and apps offline for a week after detecting an intrusion. This week, some of its stores in Belgium and Luxembourg were among those hit by cyberattacks on refrigerators across a dozen European countries. We are adjusting to a new reality, Chief Financial Officer Jolanda Poots-Bijl told Reuters, adding smaller firms were particularly exposed.

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At the same time, AI is a defensive tool, she said. AI also helps us to detect and to restore in a much faster way than we were ever able to do in the past, she added. The refrigerator cyberattacks show how AI is putting pressure on companies to patch systems quickly once a vulnerability is found, said Sean Tufts, field chief technology officer at cybersecurity firm Claroty.

AI Tools Reproduce Vulnerability Flaws

Claroty published research in August, months before the attacks began, outlining weaknesses in refrigeration controllers. After a first wave of attacks hit stores in France on October 11, Claroty researchers used widely available AI tools to reproduce the flaws and take control of a test device, highlighting the risk of further attacks. We were able to recreate it for six dollars and 28 minutes, Tufts said.

The October 21 disclosure of two AI-discovered flaws in the PHP programming language, which underpins many websites, prompted governments and companies from Tokyo to Helsinki to take websites offline as a precaution. US internet infrastructure firm Cloudflare reported that attempts to exploit PHP flaws rose from thousands to millions within hours of their disclosure. AI-discovered bugs could lead to more disruption in future, it told Reuters.

Cybersecurity Race Intensifies With AI

The threat is real, it is growing, said Kraft Heinz Chief Executive Officer Steve Cahillane, adding cybersecurity was more important today than it was yesterday and will be even more important tomorrow. At Swiss building materials maker Holcim, which took its website offline around 9:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) on October 21 to install PHP fixes and restore service before midnight, Chief Financial Officer Steffen Kindler echoed those comments. We need to get smarter. Both sides are heavily equipped, he said. Both sides use AI, and that race is continuing.