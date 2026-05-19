Agriculture Department Announces Proposed Price Guide for Local Rice to Control Food Prices

The dual pricing system aims to lower grocery bills by implementing a mandatory maximum price limit on imported five-percent broken rice and a voluntary pricing guide for domestic crops. The P53 suggested retail price for local rice is an advisory benchmark to protect consumers and maintain fair producer returns. The government's strategy also includes a rigid ceiling on import prices to ensure stable food supply chains.

The Department of Agriculture announced a proposed P53 per kilogram voluntary suggested retail price guide for local rice, which is an advisory benchmark allowing vendors to adjust prices based on market competition or supply disruptions.

The National Government is deploying two separate financial strategies, one to control the price of imported grain and the other to guide fair domestic prices. The P53 local benchmark functions as an advisory benchmark rather than an absolute law. It enables vendors to adjust prices lower to stay competitive or higher in case of localized supply chain disruptions. The government aims to lower grocery bills through this dual pricing system.

However, the strict P50 import cap may cause a sudden surge in demand for local grain, potentially causing domestic prices to drift upward, countering the government's advisory target





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Agricultural Policy Agriculture Domestic Price Guidelines Import Prices Proposed Retail Price Guide Price Control

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