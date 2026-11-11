El Niño agricultural damage reaches P9.99 billion, affecting 324,327 farmers

The Department of Agriculture reports P9.99 billion in agricultural losses due to El Niño, impacting 324,327 farmers across 323,319 hectares. Rice and corn production are projected to decline in 2026.

The Department of Agriculture-Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DA-DRRM) Operations Center reported on Wednesday that agricultural damage and losses from El Niño have reached P9.99 billion.

The damage affected 324,327 farmers and covered 323,319 hectares of agricultural land, with 288,424 metric tons (MT) of production lost. The DA noted that these figures are subject to validation. The affected areas include the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, and Caraga.

Also read DEPDev warns ME conflict, El Niño to worsen economy

Crop Losses Dominate El Niño Damage, Led by Corn and Rice

Corn accounted for the largest share of losses at P5.63 billion, equivalent to 161,166 MT, which is 1.83 percent of the 8.8 million MT target for 2026. Rice losses reached P3.65 billion, with 108,881 MT lost, representing 1.12 percent of the 9.7 million MT target for the second semester of 2026. High-value crops recorded P655.74 million in losses, affecting 18,185 MT and 6,036 hectares of farmland. The affected crops include upland and lowland vegetables, spices, legumes, watermelon, banana, and pineapple.

Advertisement

Livestock and poultry losses reached P40.83 million, with 8,089 animals affected, including swine, carabao, duck, chicken, goat, cattle, turkey, and goose. The DA projected that rice production for 2026 will reach approximately 18.6 million MT, a decline of roughly one million MT from the 2025 level.

Corn production in 2026 is expected to decrease by approximately 500,000 MT compared with 2025, as farmers face higher production costs, particularly for inorganic fertilizers and fuel, along with adverse weather conditions and El Niño. According to the latest update from Pagasa on Nov. 4, a very strong El Niño is currently present in the tropical Pacific and is expected to persist until the first half of 2027, potentially peaking by the end of 2026.

Stable Dam Levels Amid Billion-Peso Aid for Farmers

As of Nov. 11, water levels across major dams remain generally stable, with all reservoirs above their low water levels, though San Roque Dam has exceeded its normal high water level. To mitigate the impact on the agriculture sector, the DA has provided initial interventions worth P18.64 billion to affected farmers. This includes P10.82 billion worth of agricultural inputs and P6.26 billion worth of financial assistance.

The DA is also continuously monitoring agriculture and fishery areas vulnerable to drought to assess potential impacts on production and livelihoods. The department is implementing appropriate area-specific interventions and conducting Kadiwa activities to make safe, fresh, and affordable fish and fishery products available and accessible to affected communities. Earlier, the DA proposed a P61.99-billion action plan to mitigate the impact of El Niño on the country's food supply and livelihoods.