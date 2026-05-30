Agos, Ang Batang Isla: Reclaiming Filipino Childhood Through Local Animation

A new animated series 'Agos, Ang Batang Isla' aims to counter the influx of foreign cartoons by offering Filipino children a relatable character who speaks their language and explores local culture and nature.

As a growing number of Filipino kids speak more like Peppa Pig or Bluey, a new animated series aims to introduce a children's show that blends learning with local culture and language.

When almost all Filipino children are growing up with foreign accents from cartoons and spending more time indoors than outdoors, Jacque Manabat knew that this would be a good time to introduce them to someone more relatable. Meet Agos, a fictional five-year-old child navigating life in the Philippine islands and the face of a mission to reclaim the Filipino childhood. She has Pinoy sun-kissed skin, speaks the native language, lives by the shore, and discovers the world outside.

We want to create an animated series for Filipino kids where we highlight the importance of being family-oriented while including the art of play, and love for culture and the environment, said Jacque Manabat, CEO of Amber Studios Manila and project lead for Agos, Ang Batang Isla. The show follows Agos daily adventures on the island.

The narrative always starts with Agos asking permission from her parents to explore outdoors, then she meets a friend, native animals, or workers in her community, and returns home by sunset with her mother calling her in for dinner. Behind its soft visuals and childlike wonder is a larger goal: to create a distinctly Filipino world that children can finally recognize as their own.

The project began with a realization during a short consultation stint with the National Council for Children's Television. As the producer and writer for Agos, Manabat saw firsthand the lack of local children's programming and worried about what it meant for Filipino kids growing up surrounded by imported content. I don't think we have a lot of animated series for Filipino kids these days, she said.

If you observe the younger generation now, they speak like Bluey, Peppa Pig, or Ms. Rachel. The team is deeply motivated to bring Agos to the young kids of this generation. For Manabat, this is also an opportunity to address the critical issue of low literacy rates in the Philippines. We created Agos so children can see their language and traditions reflected in a story, giving them a reason to care, to read, and to protect, Manabat said.

Agos is not just a fictional character. Fun fact: She is inspired by a young girl with the same name living in Zambales whom Manabat and creative director Cedric Hornedo met at a friend's resort Greenspace Artist Village. Her curiosity, playful nature, and closeness to the environment became the foundation of Agos character. While many children today spend hours glued to screens, the creators want Agos to remind them that there is a world outside of them.

Kids are usually inside now, so we want them to know that there is more to the world outside of the screens, Hornedo said. Alongside the animated series, the team is also developing a book in multiple Philippine languages to make the project accessible to children beyond digital platforms. Amber Studios MNL values human craftsmanship over automation, hence they are bringing their vision to life by using 3D Animation through motion capture technology.

While Agos will be voiced by Manabat's niece, Kylie Zoe Aluning, Agos movements were captured from the performances of theater actress Aliyah Hailey Serrano. Behind their team is also a group of young animators from Northwest Samar State University. The young animators, between 22 and 25 years old, are working on the series in completion of their internship requirements. For animator C-Zar Niedo, working on Agos became more than just technical labor.

Despite working in the city, the project transported him back to provincial life. When I animate, it makes me feel like I'm in the setting like I'm in the beach even if we're in the city, he said. That atmosphere became central to the way the team approached the animation. The goal was not simply to make something visually appealing, but to make viewers feel immersed in a familiar Filipino environment.

But bringing Agos to life was not always easy. Niedo said one of the biggest challenges was animating the emotions of the main character authentically. According to Hornedo, motion capture also helped lessen inconsistencies in the character animation because only one theater actress acted out Agos movements throughout the process, and the young animators only had to work on the finishing touches of Agos. Agos is not trying to compete with the hyperstimulated pace of many childrens shows online.

Instead, it finds wonder in ordinary Filipino life: island afternoons, native animals, family dinners, and childhood curiosity. The show aims to be a gentle reminder that the best adventures are often found in the familiar, and that cultural roots are something to celebrate





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