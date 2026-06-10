AFP Reports Chinese Vessel Presence in West Philippine Sea Amid Ongoing Patrols

The Armed Forces of the Philippines disclosed the presence of Chinese naval and coast guard ships at Escoda Shoal from June 2 to 8. Separately, the AFP's Northern Luzon Command conducted numerous patrols and cooperative naval exercises with partners, reaffirming its commitment to defending sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea despite Beijing's sweeping claims, which were contested by a 2016 international ruling.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reported that Chinese naval and coast guard vessels were observed from June 2 to 8 in the West Philippine Sea , including at Escoda Shoal .

AFP spokesperson Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad detailed that 9 vessels-comprising 3 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships and 6 China Coast Guard (CCG) ships-were present in the area. PLAN vessels are part of China's military navy and conduct combat and patrol operations, while CCG vessels are government-controlled ships used for maritime law enforcement and asserting presence in disputed waters. This surveillance underscores ongoing Chinese activities in the region, which the Philippines monitors closely as part of its defense posture.

In a related development, from May 1 to June 9, the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), through its naval component, the Northern Luzon Naval Command (NLNC), conducted 42 maritime patrol and maritime air surveillance missions. Complementing these efforts, the Philippine Navy executed six maritime cooperative activities within Philippine waters, including three bilateral and three multilateral sail exercises with partner navies.

These actions reflect the AFP's commitment to defending national sovereignty and sovereign rights while strengthening defense cooperation with regional and international partners to support both national and regional security. Tensions persist in the South China Sea, where Beijing asserts sweeping claims over nearly the entire waterway. The sea is a critical shipping route, handling over US$3 trillion in annual maritime trade. The Philippines, along with Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei, also assert rights over parts of these waters.

The Philippine government refers to areas within its jurisdiction in the South China Sea as the West Philippine Sea to reinforce its sovereign claim. This designation includes maritime areas on the western side of the Philippine archipelago, such as the Luzon Sea, waters around the Kalayaan Island Group, and Bajo de Masinloc. A landmark 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague supported the Philippines' position, stating that China's claims have no legal basis.

Despite this, China continues to challenge the ruling and maintain a presence in contested zones, leading to regular monitoring and diplomatic friction





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West Philippine Sea South China Sea Armed Forces Of The Philippines China Coast Guard People's Liberation Army Navy Escoda Shoal Maritime Patrol Sovereignty Permanent Court Of Arbitration

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