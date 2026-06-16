AFP Monitors Chinese Floating Platform Near Panatag Shoal, Warns of Military Implications

The Armed Forces of the Philippines is closely watching a Chinese floating platform near Panatag Shoal, warning that its marine research activities may have military uses. The platform, detected in May, is being towed by a Chinese research vessel, prompting a diplomatic protest from Manila.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines ( AFP ) is maintaining close surveillance on a Chinese floating platform near Panatag Shoal , also known as Scarborough Shoal , amid concerns that its activities could have military implications.

AFP Public Affairs Chief Colonel Xerxes Trinidad emphasized that marine research and surveying operations in the area should not be dismissed as purely scientific or environmental work, as they could provide strategic information advantage for military missions. During a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday, Trinidad stated that any marine research conducted could be utilized for economic, environmental, and even military purposes, underscoring the need for vigilance. Philippine authorities first detected the unidentified structure on May 25.

Described as a movable floating platform with an estimated deck area of about 30 square meters, it is equipped with four metal stilts that allow it to remain stationary in specific locations. Officials believe the platform may be supporting unauthorized marine scientific research, given the persistent presence of Chinese research vessels in the vicinity and observed data-gathering activities.

Navy spokesperson Captain Marissa Martinez said the AFP continues to monitor, document, and report developments around the shoal while coordinating with other government agencies under a whole-of-government approach. The situation escalated on Monday when a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources monitoring flight observed a Chinese research vessel towing the floating platform within the vicinity of Panatag Shoal. This development prompted the Philippines to file a diplomatic protest and demand its removal.

The AFP remains on high alert, with ongoing aerial and naval patrols to track the platform's movements. The Philippines asserts its sovereign rights over the shoal, which is part of its exclusive economic zone under international law. The Chinese government has not officially commented on the structure's purpose, but Beijing claims the area as part of its historic waters.

The AFP's concerns highlight the broader geopolitical tensions in the South China Sea, where competing territorial claims and military posturing have been ongoing for years. The presence of research platforms can be a pretext for establishing a permanent presence and gathering intelligence, analysts say. The Philippines continues to engage diplomatic channels, including the United Nations, to address the issue.

Meanwhile, local fishermen have reported restricted access to traditional fishing grounds near the shoal, affecting their livelihoods. The AFP assures the public that it remains committed to protecting Philippine territory and maritime interests, while calling for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and adherence to international law. This incident is part of a pattern of Chinese activities in the region, including the construction of artificial islands and militarization of reefs in the Spratlys. The Philippine government has repeatedly protested these actions.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to raise the matter in upcoming international meetings, including the ASEAN-Russia Summit in Kazan, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The AFP continues to gather evidence and coordinate with international partners to ensure maritime security and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea





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AFP Chinese Floating Platform Panatag Shoal Scarborough Shoal South China Sea

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