AFP Denies Reports of China Military Drills Near Bajo de Masinloc

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson confirmed that the reported presence of PLA Navy and CCG vessels near Bajo de Masinloc was not part of coordinated military drills, as the observed presence of Chinese vessels was merely scattered and not organized.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Sunday denied reports of coordinated military drills by China ’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA-N) and China Coast Guard (CCG) near Bajo de Masinloc in the West Philippine Sea .

The AFP spokesperson confirmed that their claims of coordinated military drills were unfounded, as the observed presence of Chinese vessels was merely scattered and not organized. The AFP remains vigilant in monitoring the country’s maritime domain and advises the public against unverified narratives





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China People's Liberation Army Navy China Coast Guard West Philippine Sea Bajo De Masinloc Scarborough Shoal Panatag Shoal United Nations Convention On The Law Of The Se China's Expansive Claims International Arbitration Tribunal The Hague China's Recognition Philippine EEZ

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