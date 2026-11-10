AFP Defends West Philippine Sea Patrols Despite Sara Duterte Confrontation Warning

Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad clarifies that AFP maritime rights assertions are not aggression, contrasting with Vice President Sara Duterte's call to avoid conflict with Beijing to protect overseas jobs.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines firmly rejected the characterization that asserting maritime sovereignty constitutes aggression toward China, clarifying its operational mandate in the West Philippine Sea. This authoritative stance was issued by Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad on Tuesday, directly addressing recent political calls from Vice President Sara Duterte to de-escalate tensions with Beijing. The military spokesperson emphasized that defending national territorial integrity is a legal obligation distinct from seeking political or military conflict with neighboring nations.

Military Rights Assertion Distinct From Conflict

During a press briefing held at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Rear Adm. Trinidad delineated a clear boundary between diplomatic restraint and military necessity. He stated unequivocally that the Armed Forces are not engaging in hostilities with any nation in the region. Instead, the military views its presence and operations as a necessary defense of sovereign rights that have been legally established through international law.

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The spokesperson stressed that merely standing up for what is rightfully and legally ours does not equate to fighting another country. This distinction serves as the foundational argument for the continued military readiness and deployment of Philippine forces in disputed waters, regardless of diplomatic overtures or warnings from high-ranking political officials.

Contrasting Views With Sara Duterte Hong Kong Remarks

Trinidad's comments were a direct response to remarks made by Vice President Sara Duterte during a gathering with overseas Filipino workers in Hong Kong on Sunday. The Vice President urged the government to maintain amiable relations with China, warning that deteriorating bilateral ties could threaten the livelihoods and businesses of Filipinos employed there. She advocated for a diplomatic team to handle the dispute rather than resorting to confrontations at sea or exchanges on social media.

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Duterte further cited the significant disparity in military capabilities between the two nations, arguing that the government must carefully consider the consequences of confronting a more powerful neighbor. She called for a strategy that prioritizes economic stability and worker safety over potential military friction, suggesting that the Philippines should avoid antagonizing other countries through aggressive posturing.

Armed Forces Commitment Despite Capability Disparity

In response to the Vice President's comparison of military strengths, Rear Adm. Trinidad affirmed that the Armed Forces would continue performing its mandate irrespective of the capabilities gap. He stated that the discussion is not about the relative strength of the arsenals but about fulfilling the duty to defend the nation. The military asserts that while it possesses what it has and is actively improving its capabilities, this current status is sufficient for its defensive missions.

Trinidad clarified that having more resources could enhance performance, but the absence of them would not stop the military from fighting or standing up for national interests. He emphasized that the Armed Forces are prepared to support all government officials who advocate for the country's rights in the West Philippine Sea, ensuring that security concerns remain addressed even if diplomatic approaches shift.

Legal Mandate and Future Operational Continuity

The spokesperson highlighted the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling as a legal landmark that upheld the maritime entitlements of the Philippines, urging every citizen to champion this decision. Although Beijing has refused to recognize the ruling that invalidated its sweeping claims, Trinidad maintained that it remains the bedrock of the Philippines' legal position. He noted that the Philippines has not instigated tensions, pointing instead to China's construction of artificial islands and coercive actions against Philippine vessels as the primary sources of conflict.

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Looking ahead, Trinidad ruled out any scaling back of military activities to accommodate diplomatic engagement with Beijing. He confirmed that rotation and resupply missions, patrols, and maritime domain awareness operations will continue without interruption. Furthermore, the military modernization program remains a priority, reinforcing the institution's long-term strategy to secure national interests through sustained readiness and capability enhancement.