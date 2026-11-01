The Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed a Chinese H-6 bomber flew within 45 nautical miles of the Philippine shoreline and 170 nautical miles from Metro Manila, calling it a show of force but not a missile strike rehearsal.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed that a Chinese H-6 long-range bomber flew within 45 nautical miles of the Philippine coastline and about 170 nautical miles from Metro Manila earlier this week.

The aircraft was monitored over the West Philippine Sea between Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal, and Luzon. The AFP said the flight reflects Beijing's growing ability to project military power toward Luzon. Retired Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad, AFP spokesman for the West Philippine Sea, said the bomber's approach was the closest Chinese bomber flight of its kind observed near the Philippines.

Also read AFP confirms Chinese H-6 bomber flew 45 nautical miles from Philippine coast

AFP Highlights Surveillance Improvements

The military detected and tracked the bomber before it reached the country's exclusive economic zone, demonstrating improvements in Philippine surveillance capabilities. Trinidad said the flight showed China's increasingly assertive military posture.

'It only shows that the People's Liberation Army - the Air Force, Army, Navy, the entire PLA - is now flexing its muscles,' Trinidad said. 'Previously, their patrols were closer to the mainland of China. Today, they are reaching farther toward us.

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' He dismissed speculation that the flight was a rehearsal for a missile strike on the capital. 'There is no indicator that there was such a rehearsal for a missile strike on the capital,' he said. 'We have to be very careful. We have to fact-check everything and get the information from reliable sources.

' The bomber appeared on the public flight-tracking platform ADS-B Exchange on Nov. 21, drawing attention from defense observers after it briefly showed a flight path between Scarborough Shoal and Luzon. A report by defense publication Defense Blog said the aircraft appeared to approach the Philippine coast before making a tight turn and heading back along its route.

Speculation About Simulated Missile Strike

The maneuver fueled speculation among military observers that the aircraft may have simulated a missile-launch profile, particularly because its reported turning point was estimated to be about 170 kilometers from Manila. However, the AFP has not confirmed that the bomber simulated a weapons release, and publicly available flight-tracking data did not establish its specific variant or weapons load.

The H-6 is China's long-range bomber platform, derived from the Soviet-era Tupolev Tu-16 but extensively modernized with improved engines, avionics and weapons systems. Newer variants can carry long-range cruise missiles for land-attack and maritime-strike missions, allowing Chinese aircraft to target military installations, ships and other assets without flying directly over them.

The bomber's appearance near Luzon underscores the importance of the Philippines' ability to detect, identify and track aircraft operating near its territory as China expands its military presence and activities in the South China Sea. Trinidad said the AFP's ability to detect the bomber before it reached the country's EEZ reflected gains under the military's modernization program.

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'It only shows that the modernization program has accelerated by leaps and bounds. Even beyond our EEZ, we already know what is happening. So, we now have a perspective of the region,' he said. He added that Chinese military aircraft had conducted similar patrols around Scarborough Shoal in the past.

In March 2025, China deployed two H-6 bombers around the shoal, according to satellite imagery cited in previous defense reporting, reinforcing Beijing's use of military aviation in support of its claims in the disputed waters. The AFP's surveillance efforts are expected to receive additional support from Japan, although the Philippine military will have to wait up to three years before deploying new coastal surveillance radars and unmanned aerial vehicles worth P1.72 billion.

Japan Provides Coastal Surveillance Equipment

The 4.3-billion-yen grant under Japan's Official Security Assistance program will provide military-grade coastal surveillance radar equipment to the Philippine Navy and UAVs to the Philippine Air Force. A Japanese Embassy official estimated that delivery could take two to three years. Navy spokesman Capt. Marissa Martinez said the radar systems would provide 360-degree maritime domain awareness in support of the AFP's Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept and the Navy's Active Archipelagic Defense Strategy.

The systems are classified as military-grade because they meet the Navy's requirements for performance, accuracy, reliability, range and integration with existing equipment, Martinez said. The radars are expected to improve the Navy's ability to detect and identify vessels operating within and beyond the country's EEZ, while the UAVs would supplement the Air Force's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. Air Force spokesman Col. Alvin Jay Capinguian said the Japanese-supplied UAVs would complement the service's existing surveillance capabilities.

AFP Shifts Toward Archipelagic Defense

The assistance comes as the AFP shifts from a predominantly internal security posture toward defending the country's archipelagic territory and maritime interests under the CADC, requiring improved surveillance and monitoring of strategically important waters. The grant agreement was signed earlier this month and is Japan's largest OSA grant to the Philippines and the first transfer of completed defense equipment under the program. The Philippines previously received five coastal surveillance radar systems under a 600-million-yen Japanese grant signed in November 2023.

The equipment was turned over to the Philippine Navy in February 2026.