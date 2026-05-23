AFP Chief of Staff Visits Fallen Airmen's Wake and Expresses Solidarity

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff, General Romeo S Brawner Jr., visited the wake of two airmen who died in a training flight crash in Tuba, Benguet. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and thanked them for their service to the nation. The AFP also expressed solidarity with the grieving families during this difficult time, stating that the fallen airmen's courage, dedication, and sacrifice in the line of duty will remain a lasting testament to the professionalism and commitment of Filipino military aviators in safeguarding the country and its people.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff , General Romeo S Brawner Jr., visited the wake of two airmen who died in a training flight crash in Tuba, Benguet.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and thanked them for their service to the nation. The AFP also expressed solidarity with the grieving families during this difficult time, stating that the fallen airmen's courage, dedication, and sacrifice in the line of duty will remain a lasting testament to the professionalism and commitment of Filipino military aviators in safeguarding the country and its people





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Armed Forces Of The Philippines Chief Of Staff Fallen Airmen Training Flight Crash Condolences Service To The Nation Solidarity Professionalism Commitment Filipino Military Aviators Safeguarding The Country People

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