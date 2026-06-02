AFP Appeals for Prompt Confirmation of Five Generals Amid Senate Delays

The Armed Forces of the Philippines urges the Commission on Appointments to proceed with confirmation hearings for five generals, stressing professionalism and neutrality as legislative inaction threatens promotions.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines ( AFP ) has announced that five senior generals are facing delays in their confirmation hearings for promotion, a situation that has drawn concern from both military and legislative leaders.

According to AFP spokesperson Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla, the affected officers are assigned to newly created units and occupy various positions and ranks. The confirmation process, which is essential for their promotion, has been stalled, prompting the AFP to appeal for its swift resumption. Padilla emphasized that the military remains committed to professionalism, political neutrality, and support for legal processes, while continuing to focus on its primary duty of defending the nation and serving the Filipino people.

She also stressed that the AFP is a team player with all other agencies and hopes the confirmation hearings will proceed without further delay. Meanwhile, the Senate, which plays a crucial role in the confirmation process through the Commission on Appointments (CA), did not hold a session on Monday after members of the majority skipped the proceedings following the arrest of Senator Jinggoy Estrada.

Minority bloc Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri highlighted the importance of convening the CA, noting that there are pending business items, including citizenship bills for Philippine teams, and that several generals awaiting promotion are facing timing issues, with some birthdays approaching. Zubiri warned that if the CA does not convene, it would be unfair to the officers, as their promotions and careers are being negatively impacted





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AFP Generals Confirmation Commission On Appointments Senate Promotion Padilla Zubiri Estrada

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