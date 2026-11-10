AFP Aligns With Duterte On Diplomatic Caution Amid WPS Tensions

The Armed Forces of the Philippines affirms its commitment to diplomatic de-escalation with China in the West Philippine Sea, supporting Vice President Sara Duterte's call to avoid provocation while maintaining national sovereignty.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines issued a public clarification on Tuesday asserting that the national government is actively pursuing a path of diplomatic caution rather than conflict with China regarding ongoing tensions in the West Philippine Sea. This statement serves as a direct response to recent calls by Vice President Sara Duterte for state agencies to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could be interpreted as provocative towards Beijing.

AFP Spokesperson Endorses Diplomatic Restraint

Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, serving as the Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea operations, addressed the media during a press briefing to outline the military's alignment with the administration's current foreign policy stance. He explicitly affirmed his support for the Vice President's assertion that the Philippine government and all its attached agencies are deliberately avoiding engagement in confrontational behavior.

Also read Vice President Duterte Requests ICC Visit for Father in December

Trinidad emphasized that the military's primary objective is not to initiate hostilities with any nation within the disputed waters. Instead, the armed forces are focused on asserting the country's sovereignty and maritime entitlements, which they describe as rights granted by God, while maintaining a defensive posture that does not escalate into active fighting.

Duterte Advocates For De-escalation In Hong Kong

Vice President Sara Duterte outlined her perspective on the maritime dispute during a gathering with Filipino workers in Hong Kong on Sunday, urging that such complex international issues be resolved through diplomatic channels rather than through heated public exchanges or online rhetoric. She highlighted the multifaceted nature of bilateral relations, noting that interactions with neighboring countries involve numerous political and economic aspects that extend beyond single issues like territorial claims.

Advertisement

Dutarte warned that government officials should not pick fights with any country because the diplomatic landscape is highly intricate. Her remarks underscore a strategic preference for managing tensions through dialogue, aiming to prevent unintended escalations that could destabilize the broader relationship between the Philippines and its powerful neighbor.

Foreign Ministry Reasserts Policy Centralization

The Department of Foreign Affairs responded to the Vice President's public comments by reiterating that the President serves as the chief architect of Philippine foreign policy under the Constitution. The ministry argued that individual officials, agencies, or sectors do not possess the authority to independently determine the direction of international relations or pursue preferred approaches toward China without considering the consequences on the government's overall diplomatic strategy.

State Department officials stressed that public platforms carry institutional responsibilities, meaning that personal convictions held by public officials must not override the unified stance of the administration. This intervention serves to maintain a cohesive diplomatic front and prevent mixed messages from reaching international partners, which could undermine ongoing efforts to manage the maritime dispute through established diplomatic frameworks.

Legal Precedents And National Security Mandates

Addressing the balance between diplomacy and defense, Rear Admiral Trinidad explained that the Philippines can simultaneously pursue diplomatic solutions while maintaining a robust defense posture to secure the integrity of the national territory. He framed the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal decision as a legal landmark that upheld the country's maritime entitlements, declaring it a mandate that every Filipino has a moral obligation to support and uphold.

Advertisement

Trinidad further clarified that the Armed Forces and the Department of National Defense operate under a strict mandate to protect sovereignty and the welfare of the Filipino people. This operational directive requires them to stand firm against violations while adhering to the broader government strategy of avoiding unnecessary conflict, thereby navigating the delicate balance between national defense and diplomatic engagement in the region.