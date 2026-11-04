AFAD 32nd Defense Show Promotes Responsible Gun Ownership in Manila

AFAD hosts its 32nd Defense and Sporting Arms Show in Mandaluyong City from November 18 to 22, focusing on regulatory compliance, illegal firearms prevention, and support for national shooting athletes.

The Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers of the Philippines, known by its acronym AFAD, is preparing to host the second part of its 32nd Defense and Sporting Arms Show. This significant industry event is scheduled to take place from November 18 through November 22. The venue for this major gathering is the Megatrade Hall located within the SM Megamall complex in Mandaluyong City. The exhibition aims to unite key stakeholders in the firearms sector under a shared mission. This mission centers on promoting responsible gun ownership and ensuring strict adherence to regulatory compliance. A primary focus of the event is the active campaign against the proliferation of illegal firearms across the nation.

Leadership Advocates Legal Compliance

AFAD President Aric Topacio has publicly stated that the association remains steadfast in its commitment to a responsible and law-abiding firearms industry. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a well-regulated sector that supports government efforts to curb illegal arms. Topacio clarified that responsible gun ownership extends far beyond the simple act of possessing a firearm. It fundamentally involves a deep understanding of the law and strict compliance with all legal requirements. Owners must also ensure proper storage and handling of their weapons. This approach recognizes the significant responsibility that accompanies firearm ownership in a modern society.

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The President further highlighted the critical role played by legitimate firearms dealers and industry stakeholders. These entities are essential in preventing illegal firearms from entering the general circulation. This prevention is achieved through rigorous compliance with existing laws, regulations, and licensing requirements. AFAD strongly supports the government's ongoing campaign against illegal firearms. Topacio believes that strong cooperation between legitimate industry players and law enforcement agencies is essential. This collaboration is viewed as the most effective method for stopping the proliferation of unregistered and illegally traded firearms.

Government Agencies Invited to Cooperate

Invitations have been officially extended to senior officials from the Philippine National Police, commonly referred to as the PNP. The Department of the Interior and Local Government, known as the DILG, has also received invitations to participate. Other concerned government agencies are encouraged to join the event to strengthen public-private cooperation. The association seeks to promote constructive dialogue with government authorities on policies and regulations. These discussions aim to strengthen firearms control and improve industry compliance. The ultimate goal is to protect public safety without unduly burdening legitimate firearm owners and businesses.

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Supporters of the event argue that a professional approach to regulation benefits both the public and the industry. Open channels of communication between dealers and regulators can help identify potential loopholes. This proactive stance helps in refining licensing procedures and enforcement strategies. By working together, stakeholders can create a more secure environment for legal gun owners. It also helps in isolating illegal operators who threaten public safety. The event serves as a platform to demonstrate the industry's willingness to cooperate with state authorities.

Support for National Shooting Athletes

Beyond advocacy for responsible ownership, AFAD aims to assist Filipino shooting athletes. The association hopes to work with concerned government agencies and sports authorities. This collaboration is designed to help national competitors improve their performance on the international stage. Topacio expressed hope that qualified national shooting team members would be allowed to bring adequate ammunition supplies. This allowance is subject to applicable laws, permits, and regulatory safeguards. Such provisions are necessary for their training and competition preparation.

Consistent and sufficient training is vital for developing athletes capable of competing against the world's best. Topacio emphasized the need to restore the Philippines' prominence in international shooting sports. He stated a desire for Filipino athletes to have every opportunity to train properly. The goal is for them to develop their skills and represent the country with pride. With appropriate government clearances and compliance with all regulations, the association hopes to find practical ways to support their training requirements. This support is seen as crucial for maintaining a competitive edge in global sporting events.

Exhibition Facilitates Industry Dialogue

AFAD's November exhibition is expected to provide a comprehensive venue for industry participants. Sports enthusiasts and other stakeholders will have the opportunity to exchange information. The event will also serve as a showcase for new products and services. Discussions will cover developments affecting the legitimate firearms and ammunition sector. This platform allows for the sharing of best practices and technological advancements. It fosters a community of professionals dedicated to ethical standards.

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Through continued engagement with government agencies, AFAD aims to reinforce its commitment to a professional industry. This industry must be compliant and responsible in its operations. It should support public safety and discourage illegal firearms trading. Additionally, the sector aims to contribute to the development of Filipino shooting sports. The event serves as a testament to the industry's dedication to these values. It highlights the synergy between legal commerce and national sporting achievements. The success of this initiative relies on the active participation of all relevant parties.

The event underscores the importance of a regulated market in maintaining public order. Legitimate businesses play a pivotal role in the broader security ecosystem. Their cooperation with law enforcement helps in tracking illegal activities. It also aids in the recovery of stolen firearms. By promoting transparency, the industry builds trust with the public. This trust is essential for the long-term sustainability of legal gun ownership. The exhibition provides a space to celebrate these positive contributions. It also serves as a reminder of the responsibilities inherent in the trade.

As the event approaches, anticipation is high among participants. Stakeholders are eager to engage in meaningful conversations. The presence of government officials signals a strong intent to collaborate. This partnership could lead to improved policies and regulations. It may also result in better support for athletes. The success of the show will depend on the quality of interactions. It will demonstrate the capacity of the private sector to act responsibly. This demonstration is vital for the future of the industry.