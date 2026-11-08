Advice from Dr. Holmes and Jeremy Baer on Husband's Pornography Use

Dr. Margarita Holmes and Jeremy Baer advise Maria from Turkey on navigating her husband's frequent pornography consumption and its impact on their marriage.

Maria, a resident of Turkey, recently reached out to the advice column team of Dr. Margarita Holmes and Jeremy Baer to address her concerns regarding her husband's frequent consumption of pornography. She questions whether his habit is normal and if she should simply accept it as a non-negotiable part of their life together.

Dr. Holmes and Jeremy Baer Provide Advice

Dr. Margarita Holmes and Jeremy Baer are the featured experts behind the advice column in Rappler's People section. Jeremy Baer holds a master's degree in law from Oxford University and brings extensive experience as a banker who worked across three continents for thirty-seven years. For the past ten years, he has trained as a co-lecturer and occasionally as a co-therapist alongside clinical psychologist Dr. Margarita Holmes, particularly helping clients whose financial stress impacts their daily lives.

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Maria recalled that she first contacted the duo five years ago via three video calls when she had a French partner, and they previously helped her navigate that relationship. This time, however, her letter addresses a deeply personal marital issue involving her current husband and his habitual viewing of explicit material.

Husband's Pornography Habits and Routine

The core of Maria's distress stems from her husband's daily routine, which involves watching pornography multiple times a day. He finishes work at lunchtime and begins watching explicit content immediately upon arriving home while Maria is cooking. He also resumes this behavior after lunch while she is washing dishes.

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His schedule is rigid, leaving the house before 5 am to avoid being late for work. Because he starts his day before 6 am, he experiences fatigue and takes a nap after lunch. Before this nap, he watches pornography, claiming it helps him relax. He even saves many of the images he views, which often depict nude women in extreme positions with explicit gestures.

Understanding the Impact on Relationships

JJeremy Baer emphasizes that while pornography is freely available and ubiquitous due to internet access, its consumption can significantly alter attitudes and relationship dynamics. He notes that although some may view it as harmless stress relief, heavy usage can undermine trust, reduce intimacy, and lead to feelings of inadequacy or emotional abandonment in partners.

Jeremy points out that secrecy is often problematic in these situations, but acknowledges that Maria's husband appears to be open about his usage. He suggests that Maria must first define her own objections to clarify what specifically bothers her. Whether it is a matter of principle, a concern over altered sexual habits, or a feeling that his ardor has diminished, understanding her own stance is the first step.

Communication Strategies and Future Steps

Dr. Margarita Holmes encourages Maria to reflect on her feelings and communicate her distress directly to her husband. She highlights that mutual respect and understanding are crucial for a healthy marriage. The goal is to have a non-judgmental conversation to explore boundaries and determine how his actions impact both her individually and their relationship as a couple.

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The advice suggests avoiding blame and ensuring both parties listen to each other's viewpoints. If the husband is unwilling to change significantly or if the negatives of his pornography use undermine the marriage, Maria may need to weigh the pros and cons. Considering professional counseling is also recommended to help establish new boundaries and improve intimacy.

By addressing these issues openly, Maria and her husband may be able to deepen their relationship and find a compromise that respects both their needs. The experts stress that an honest discussion aimed at improving mutual understanding is essential for resolving such conflicts and maintaining a healthy marital bond.