Administrative building turned over to Dakbayan of Mandaue by Mayor Ouano and BJMP director.

The newly constructed administrative building of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Mandaue, Philippines, underwent an official turnover ceremony on May 20, 2026. The ceremony was conducted by Mayor Thadeo "Jonkie" Ouano, along with Rep. Emmarie "Lolypop" Ouano-Dizon and BJMP director. The building will now serve as a central administrative hub for operations and coordination among the BJMP directorates. The turnover ceremony was accompanied by the unveiling of the project and its intended purpose, which was to provide better working conditions for BJMP employees and improve the delivery of necessary services to Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) and their families.

The administrative building of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Mandaue, Philippines, was officially turned over to the Dakbayan of Mandaue on the morning of May 20, 2026.

The turnover ceremony was performed by Mayor Thadeo "Jonkie" Ouano, along with Rep. Emmarie "Lolypop" Ouano-Dizon and BJMP. The building will now serve as a central administrative hub for operations and coordination among different BJMP directorates.

Additionally, the building aims to provide better working conditions for employees and improve the delivery of services to Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) and their families. The construction of the building was a collaborative effort between the city government, BJMP, and the office of Congresswoman Lolypop Ouano-Dizon. The building was planned to improve working conditions and services for BJMP employees and increase the delivery of necessary services to PDL and their families





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