Philippine courts dismiss criminal cases against Italian businessman Adel En Nouri due to insufficient evidence and complainant withdrawals in trafficking and illegal recruitment charges.

Regional trial courts in the Philippines have officially dismissed or allowed the withdrawal of multiple criminal cases against Italian businessman Adel En Nouri and his co-accused. These legal actions cover serious charges including qualified trafficking in persons and large-scale illegal recruitment involving Filipino and foreign nationals. The judicial decisions stem from a lack of sufficient evidence and the active withdrawal of allegations by the complainants.

Insufficient Evidence in Pasay Trafficking Case

The Regional Trial Court of Pasay City, Branch 112, ruled on October 16 to dismiss a qualified trafficking complaint against Adel En Nouri and British national Centvin Menez. The court determined that the prosecution failed to present competent, credible, and sufficient evidence to establish probable cause against the accused. The legal action originated from allegations by two Filipino women who claimed En Nouri and Menez forced them to perform online sex shows for foreign clients.

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The court emphasized that the available evidence did not demonstrate any agreement, coordination, or unity of purpose between the accused to commit trafficking. According to the ruling, the allegations merely portrayed isolated and unproven online interactions. Even if these interactions were assumed to be true, they fell short of establishing a conspiracy in trafficking, leaving the evidence grossly insufficient for En Nouri, Menez, and co-accused Mami Jhane.

Withdrawals and Dismissals in Batangas Courts

In a separate ruling, the Bacoor City Regional Trial Court, Branch 119, dismissed a large-scale illegal recruitment case filed against Adel En Nouri, Bueno Baldado, and John Gabriel Siopongco. The court cited the prosecution's failure to substantiate the allegations despite being provided opportunities to present evidence during bail proceedings and the trial. The decision also accounted for sworn clarifications made by the complainants regarding the circumstances that led to the filing of the charges.

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The same Bacoor court granted the prosecution's motion to withdraw an information for qualified trafficking against Adel En Nouri after complainants executed a joint affidavit of desistance. The complainants stated in the affidavit that the case resulted from a misunderstanding and a misappreciation of facts. However, the court clarified that this withdrawal did not constitute an acquittal or an adjudication on the merits because En Nouri had not yet been arraigned and the trial had not commenced.

Further Dismissals Due to Witness Absence

The Bacoor court also dismissed a separate qualified trafficking case against co-accused Raffaela Razon, Krizia Ann Loyang, Joshua Lim, and Ricardo Evangelista. This dismissal occurred after complainant-witnesses repeatedly failed to attend scheduled hearings, rendering the prosecution unable to proceed with the case effectively. The repeated absence of witnesses highlighted the fragility of the prosecution's position in these specific legal battles.

Meanwhile, the Tanauan City Regional Trial Court, Branch 66, granted the prosecution's motion to withdraw an information for syndicated illegal recruitment against Adel En Nouri, Mohammed En Nouri, and Myrna Paterno. The court ruled that the complainants failed to appear in court, depriving the prosecution of the witnesses needed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. The court noted that keeping the cases pending would unnecessarily clog the court's docket given the absence of vital prosecution witnesses.

DOJ and Additional Court Dismissals

The legal challenges against Adel En Nouri expanded to include Tanauan City Regional Trial Court, Branch 6. On November 20, the prosecution filed a motion to withdraw an illegal recruitment case against En Nouri and several others after the complainants decided not to pursue the charges. This move further reduced the number of active legal proceedings against the businessman in that specific jurisdiction.

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Earlier in January 2026, the Department of Justice's Office of the City Prosecutor in Lipa City dismissed complaints for qualified trafficking in persons, illegal recruitment, and serious illegal detention. These complaints targeted Adel En Nouri and co-accused Norminda Esperilla, Angelito Sayco, Yuness En Nouri, Mohammed En Nouri, and Fatima Arfaque. The DOJ concluded that the complainants' decision to withdraw their allegations left the prosecution without a prima facie case with reasonable certainty of conviction.

The Department of Justice's offices in Tagaytay City and Santo Tomas City in Batangas also dismissed separate complaints for large-scale illegal recruitment and estafa against Adel En Nouri and several others in March. These simultaneous dismissals across multiple judicial and prosecutorial offices indicate a consistent pattern of evidence and witness reliability issues affecting the prosecution's ability to maintain the charges against the Italian businessman and his network.