ADDU Dismisses Student After Viral Davao City Bullying Incident

Ateneo de Davao University dismisses a minor student following viral bullying videos in Matina. DepEd acknowledges school autonomy as ADDU establishes a task force to address safety gaps.

Ateneo de Davao University JHS administration dismissed a student effective immediately on November 12, 2026. This decisive action followed the release of disturbing viral videos from the university campus in Matina, Davao City. The footage captured male minors engaging in violent behavior inside a comfort room.

Immediate Dismissal of Violent Student

The university confirmed that the student involved in the incident was removed from the Junior High School program without delay. This dismissal occurred after the administration completed its initial deliberations regarding the case. The decision comes in direct response to videos that surfaced earlier in the week.

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Those videos depicted at least three male minors participating in the assault. The footage showed one student beating up, verbally assaulting, and prodding others to hurt another minor. The incident took place while the rest of the school community was occupied with a scheduled earthquake drill.

University Accountability and Task Force Creation

Ateneo de Davao University stressed that violence and bullying have no place within its institutions. The administration emphasized that those responsible for harming others will be held accountable through due process. Fr. Karel San Juan, the university president, released a memorandum to the community announcing significant structural changes.

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Fr. Karel San Juan has constituted the University Task Force on Bullying Prevention and Safe Learning Environments. This new body is tasked to review how bullying concerns, both past and present, have been reported and addressed. The goal is to identify gaps in existing safeguards and recommend concrete improvements to prevent future harm.

DepEd Response to Private School Autonomy

The Department of Education stated it was waiting for the private school to finalize its decision. DepEd spokesperson Jenielito Atillo explained the agency's position to GMA News regarding the incident. The department noted that while it mandates oversight for primary and secondary learners, private schools retain autonomy.

This autonomy allows private institutions to decide on disciplinary cases internally. The incident has prompted a broader conversation about student safety in educational settings. The university acknowledges the pain and distress caused to the victims.

Future Steps and Support for Learners

Ateneo de Davao University JHS announced it will continue accompanying the affected students with care. The administration pledged to face where it has fallen short in protecting learners. The task force will listen to students, parents, faculty, and staff to improve reporting channels.

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Further inquiries into the incident are ongoing, particularly regarding the involvement of other students. The university aims to strengthen ways to protect every learner entrusted to their care. This incident calls the institution to humility, reflection, and meaningful action.