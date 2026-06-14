Actress Myrtle Sarrosa Offers P30,000 Reward for Lost Phone, Pleads for Return of Precious Memories

Myrtle Sarrosa is offering a P30,000 reward for the return of her lost phone, which she says contains irreplaceable memories and essential work files. The actress and content creator appealed on Facebook, stating she has no anger and only wants her phone back.

Filipina actress and content creator Myrtle Sarrosa has taken to social media to plead for the return of her lost mobile phone, offering a P30,000 reward with no questions asked.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, she expressed understanding for whoever might have taken it, emphasizing that she harbors no resentment.

'Honestly, I completely understand that people go through different circumstances in life. From the bottom of my heart, I have no anger or ill will,' she wrote. The phone, which she lost recently, contains a trove of personal and professional data that she says cannot be replaced. The actress detailed the contents that make the device invaluable: work files, cosplay footage, gameplay recordings, business contacts, important messages, and years of memories.

For someone like Myrtle, who juggles content creation and business, a phone is more than a communication tool.

'If you're a content creator or if you run a business that is related to digital, you will understand. A phone isn't just a phone anymore; it's your office, camera, notebook, and workspace all in one,' she explained. She also clarified that there is no indecent material on the device, addressing insinuations from some commenters. The absence of such content underscores her concern for the professional and sentimental data at stake.

The public appeal has drawn widespread sympathy and support from fans and fellow celebrities. Many have shared her post, hoping for a safe return. Myrtle's plea highlights a modern dilemma: the digitization of our lives leaves us vulnerable when devices go missing. For freelancers and digital creators, the loss can mean setbacks in work and personal archives.

As the search continues, Myrtle remains hopeful, reiterating her promise of a reward and her desire for the phone to be returned intact.

'Ang hiling ko lang po sana ay maibalik ang phone ko. Marami po kasi itong important memories, files, and videos that I cannot replace,' she said. The incident serves as a reminder to regularly back up data, but for now, the community rallies behind the actress in her quest to recover a piece of her digital life





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Myrtle Sarrosa Lost Phone Reward Content Creator Memories

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