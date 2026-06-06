Actor Josh Ford Undergoes Multiple Surgeries Including Eardrum Repair, Fans Send Support

Josh Ford shared on Facebook that he successfully underwent septoplasty, uncinectomy, polypectomy, left turbinectomy, and left myringoplasty to repair a perforated eardrum and address nasal issues. He thanked supporters and noted a lengthy recovery ahead. The actor had earlier revealed on PBB that he was losing hearing in his left ear and needed the operation.

Filipino actor and television personality Josh Ford recently disclosed on social media that he underwent a series of surgical procedures to address chronic health issues.

In an update shared on Facebook, Ford revealed he had a septoplasty, uncinectomy, polypectomy, left turbinectomy, and left myringoplasty. The latter surgery specifically aimed to repair a perforated eardrum in his left ear. Following the operation, Ford expressed gratitude, writing, "Thank You Lord for a successful surgery. Praying for a smooth recovery and better days ahead.

" His post quickly garnered an outpouring of support from fans and well-wishers, who flooded the comments section with messages hoping for his speedy healing and eventual return to work. Among those supportive voices were individuals who related to his medical journey, sharing their own experiences and financial struggles regarding similar procedures. One commenter noted the lengthy recovery period associated with such surgeries, stating, "Kasi it takes a while for it to heal.

Mahaba 'yung recovery period niya," while another expressed hope to afford the operation soon, adding, "Hopefully soon, magawa ko na. Blessings for more income, more money para lang magawa ko na.

" Ford's health challenges had been previously discussed publicly. During a March 2025 episode of the reality show "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB), he confided in house guest Gabbi Garcia about his condition. He revealed at that time that he had two holes in his eardrum and was experiencing gradual hearing loss in his left ear.

Initially, his doctor suggested a possibility that the perforation might heal on its own, but a subsequent checkup shortly before his PBB participation confirmed the need for surgical intervention. This medical update from within the PBB house brought further attention to his situation, prompting concern and empathy from viewers. The combination of nasal and ear surgeries indicates that Ford likely dealt with both respiratory and auditory issues, possibly interconnected.

A septoplasty corrects a deviated nasal septum, an uncinectomy removes uncinate tissue, and a polypectomy excises nasal polyps; these procedures are often performed together to improve sinus drainage and breathing. The left turbinectomy reduces the size of the turbinate bone in the nasal cavity, further aiding airflow. Concurrently, the left myringoplasty addressed the persistent eardrum perforation, which, if left untreated, can lead to recurring infections and hearing impairment.

Ford's openness about his health journey underscores the importance of seeking timely medical care and highlights the financial and physical burdens associated with elective but necessary surgeries. Fans continue to rally behind him, sending positive energy for his rehabilitation and future endeavors in the entertainment industry





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Josh Ford Septoplasty Myringoplasty Eardrum Repair PBB Health Surgery Filipino Actor Recovery Fan Support

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