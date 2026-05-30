Actor Jon Credits Fans, Real-life Partners for Positive Reception

At the sidelines of the Sparkle Run on Saturday, Jon, an actor in the fantasy series 'Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre,' expressed his gratitude to fans and his real-life partner for the positive reception he received.

At the sidelines of the Sparkle Run on Saturday, Jon admitted that he was both surprised and delighted by the positive reception from viewers.

'Nakakatuwa, nakakagulat din. Pero sobrang saya ko kasi nakasama ako sa 'Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre' tapos sobrang nakabiyaya tayo sa part na 'yun na nai-love team tayo kay Ysabel Ortega, kay Hara Armea,' he said. The actor expressed his gratitude to fans of the fantasy series for embracing their characters and supporting their on-screen partnership.

'So, 'yan gusto ko lang magpasalamat sa lahat ng mga Enkantadiks na sumuporta sa buong show at sa tumanggap sa aming dalawa ni Hara,' he added. While Jon did not expect his character Daron to make it all the way to the show's second book, he said he always believed that the Daron-Armea storyline would resonate with audiences.

'Nong ginagawa na namin 'yung parang plot ni Armea-Daron, sobrang tiwala ako na mag-work siya. Kasi nga, nagkakasundo kami ni Ysabel,' he said. Jon also credited the support of their respective real-life partners for making their work easier and more comfortable.

'Tapos 'yung mga partners namin, hindi sila seloso, selosa. Kaya mas madaling magtrabaho. Mas magaan 'yung ginagawa naming eksena' he said.

'Kasi nga, supportive 'yung mga partners namin in real life. Kaya parang feeling namin, pwede namin titigan 'yung isa't isa on screen. Walang problema, ganyan,' je added. In the story, Armea was the daughter of Alena (Gabbi Garcia) and Ybarro (Ruru Madrid) which makes her the Queen of Sapiro.

Meanwhile, Daron is a Mine-a-ve warrior and is considered one of the series' villains





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre Jon Sparkle Run Positive Reception Fans Real-Life Partners Enkantadiks Daron Armea Mine-A-Ve Warrior Villains Alena Gabbi Garcia Ybarro Ruru Madrid Queen Of Sapiro

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Matthew Perry’s assistant sentenced to 41 months in prisonLOS ANGELES — The personal assistant who injected Friends star Matthew Perry with a fatal dose of the hallucinogenic drug ketamine was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison on Wednesday, bringing to a close the prosecution of five people who admitted to playing roles in the actor’s death.

Read more »

Cup of Joe: A Journey from Small Gigs to World Tours with Fans by Their SideOPM band Cup of Joe shares their musical journey through the years, expressing gratitude to their fans for their unwavering support. Their song 'Pag-ibig' becomes the most-streamed OPM track on Spotify in February 2025.

Read more »

Janice de Belen on Daughter Kaila Estrada's Relationship with Daniel Padilla: 'I Just Want Them Happy'During an appearance on 'Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,' actress Janice de Belen expressed her supportive stance towards her daughter Kaila Estrada's rumored relationship with actor Daniel Padilla, emphasizing that as a parent, she simply wants her children to be happy. She shared her trust in her children's decisions and reflected on her own experiences with her parents.

Read more »