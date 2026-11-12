Active Shooting at DC Fitness Center Triggers Barricade in Logan Circle

Police respond to active shooting at VIDA Fitness in Logan Circle Washington. Multiple injuries reported and barricade situation established near White House.

Police in Washington were responding to an active shooting incident in downtown Logan Circle on Thursday morning. Local officials confirmed that multiple people were shot at a fitness center during the busy morning rush hour.

Active Shooting In Logan Circle

The Washington police department stated on X that its emergency response team was on the scene of an active shooting in the upscale Logan Circle area of the nation's capital. The incident resulted in a barricade situation that forced law enforcement to secure the perimeter immediately.

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Authorities urged residents to avoid the area which is located about a mile north of the White House. The massive police response included multiple law enforcement agencies visible at the scene and police helicopters hovering over the neighborhood to monitor the developing crisis.

Witness Describes Gym Shooting

Michael Carney a member of the VIDA Fitness gym told the Washington Sun that he was on a treadmill when the shooting began. He reported hearing a pop and then seeing someone on the gym floor who had been shot in the head. This account provides a firsthand perspective on the violence that unfolded inside the workout facility.

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Some residents were being evacuated from the area by police while others were being urged to shelter in place. The timing of the attack during the morning rush hour likely contributed to the confusion and rapid mobilization of first responders in the densely populated district.

Official Response And Evacuation

Brooke Pinto a member of the DC City Council said the shooting occurred at and outside the fitness center. She stated that multiple people had been shot during the incident which sparked a significant emergency response from local authorities. Her confirmation helped clarify the location and severity of the event for the public.

As the situation evolved authorities worked to contain the threat and secure the building. The barricade situation required careful coordination between various police units to ensure the safety of bystanders and victims. Residents were instructed to stay away from the immediate vicinity as investigators processed the scene.

Investigation And Community Impact

The ongoing investigation aims to identify the suspect and determine the motive behind the attack. The presence of multiple law enforcement agencies indicates the seriousness with which officials are treating the case. Community members are likely to feel the impact of this violence given the central location of the crime.

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Authorities continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses. The incident highlights the vulnerability of public spaces in the capital city. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and follow official instructions regarding safety and evacuation protocols.