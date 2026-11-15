ACT Teachers Lawmaker Accuses Malacañang of Suppressing Anti-Trump Protests

ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio alleges that the Marcos administration used intimidation against demonstrators opposing Donald Trump's visit and the Pax Silica framework.

ACT Teachers Party-list Representative Antonio Tinio publicly accused the Office of the President, known as Malacañang, of utilizing intimidation and harassment tactics to silence growing public opposition against the proposed Pax Silica framework. This political clash intensified during the weekend as concerns mounted over the scheduled arrival of United States President Donald Trump in Manila for diplomatic engagements. Tinio asserted that the government's reaction stemmed from being rattled by the increasing number of citizens taking to the streets to voice their dissent against policies perceived to favor foreign corporate interests.

Allegations Of State Suppression

Tinio stated in a formal declaration that the Marcos administration had resorted to desperate measures, including the spread of fake news, red-tagging activists, and issuing threats of force to quell the demonstrations. He emphasized that such actions constitute a direct violation of constitutional rights, stating that rallies and protests are an inherent part of freedom of expression and assembly. The lawmaker argued that the government has no right to block these peaceful gatherings and criticized officials for shooting the messenger instead of addressing the legitimate grievances driving the public unrest.

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Pax Silica And Economic Concerns

The protests were largely organized to denounce the proposed Pax Silica initiative, an agreement aimed at strengthening cooperation among nations in the fields of semiconductors and artificial intelligence. Tinio described the framework as an arrangement that serves corporations and imperialist interests rather than the Filipino people, accusing the administration of allowing overwhelming foreign influence on the local economy. He argued that the true threat to national peace is not the protesters but the poverty, violence, and abuse that citizens endure daily due to policies that drive down wages and inflate the cost of basic goods.

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Police Intervention In Manila

Tensions escalated on Sunday when police arrested at least 11 protesters who were attempting to march from Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila toward the Philippine International Convention Center. The destination of this march was Pasay City, where the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit was actively being held. The demonstration was organized by several progressive groups seeking to protest the impending arrival of Donald Trump, who is scheduled to participate in the summit alongside other regional leaders and discuss various bilateral and multilateral agreements.

Constitutional Rights And Future Actions

Tinio reiterated that the right to peaceably assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances is enshrined in the Constitution, making any attempt to curtail it an attack on democracy itself. He called on all freedom-loving Filipinos to defend this right against efforts to silence them through state forces, local permit restrictions, or vilification campaigns. The lawmaker maintained that the administration should focus on ending the root causes of suffering, such as fascism and economic inequality, rather than targeting the individuals exercising their fundamental democratic rights.