Acid Attack on Female Doctor Sparks Outcry Over Safety for Women in Pakistan's Medical Field

An acid attack on Dr. Mahnoor Nasir in Quetta has ignited protests and a strike by doctors demanding better security, while highlighting the broader issue of violence against women in Pakistan and the resulting shortage of female medical professionals.

An acid attack on a female doctor at a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, has sparked widespread outrage and protests across the medical community, highlighting the persistent dangers women face in the profession.

The incident occurred on Saturday when a man identified as Humayun Shah, a lift operator at the facility, threw acid at Dr. Mahnoor Nasir, causing burns to approximately seven percent of her body. Authorities later shot and killed Shah at a bus station as he attempted to flee. Dr. Nasir was transferred to Karachi for specialized treatment and may need a skin transplant abroad, according to Shahid Rind, spokesperson for the Chief Minister of Balochistan.

The attack has triggered strikes and demonstrations by doctors' associations, with many demanding enhanced security measures in hospitals and a thorough investigation into the security lapse that allowed the assault to happen. Young Doctors Association leader Hai Baloch questioned how a lift operator could bring acid into the hospital and carry out such an attack in broad daylight, calling for accountability.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also organized protests, urging the government to regulate the open sale of acid and ensure safety for women in the workplace. United Nations agencies condemned the brutal gender-based violence, emphasizing the lifelong trauma such attacks inflict. Social media reactions revealed the deep sense of fear among female medical professionals; one doctor in Islamabad tearfully described entering 'survival mode' after learning of the incident.

The broader context shows that Pakistan faces a significant shortage of female doctors, with nearly one-third of women medical graduates leaving the profession amid concerns over harassment and violence. Official registries list about 70,000 women doctors who are not practicing, a gap that exacerbates healthcare challenges, especially in rural areas. The tragedy underscores systemic failures in protecting women and the urgent need for policy reforms to retain female talent in medicine





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