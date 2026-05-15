Acer Philippines extends 'Bag of Deals' promo period to July 19, 2026

Acer Philippines has extended the promo period for its 'Bag of Deals' offering, now running until July 19, 2026. The campaign includes up to ₱10,000 in e-gift vouchers, 0% interest installment options via Home Credit, and a three-year warranty on participating products. The campaign is available nationwide through Acer Concept Stores, Authorized Resellers, and the Acer Philippines Online Store. Catch the mall activation at SM Mall of Asia Cyberzone on May 16-17 and SM Fairview Cyberzone on May 23-24. Stay updated on Acer Philippines' official social media channels for more information.

Acer Philippines extends the promo period for its 'Bag of Deals' offering, now running until July 19, 2026. The promo includes up to ₱10,000 in e-gift vouchers , 0% interest installment options via Home Credit , and a three-year warranty on participating products.

The campaign is available nationwide through Acer Concept Stores, Authorized Resellers, and the Acer Philippines Online Store. Catch the mall activation at SM Mall of Asia Cyberzone on May 16-17 and SM Fairview Cyberzone on May 23-24. Stay updated on Acer Philippines' official social media channels for more information





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Acer Philippines Bag Of Deals E-Gift Vouchers Home Credit Warranty Back-To-School Students Laptops Desktops Productivity Content Creation Gaming

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