ACEN Corp Expands Renewable Energy Portfolio With Major Philippine Projects

ACEN Corp secures ₱2.3 billion for Sual Solar project and develops one-gigawatt hub in Zambales, expanding its 7,500-megawatt renewable capacity across the Asia-Pacific region.

ACEN Corp., the listed energy platform of the Ayala Group, is significantly strengthening its position as a leading renewable energy provider across the Philippines and the wider Asia-Pacific region. The company is executing a robust strategy defined by strategic investments, green financing mechanisms, and the development of utility-scale projects to expand clean energy capacity. This expansion directly supports the region's growing electricity requirements and aligns with broader decarbonization goals for the next decade.

Strategic Leadership and Energy Security Vision

Eric Francia, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACEN, drives a leadership philosophy that balances aggressive portfolio expansion with strict financial discipline and operational efficiency. Francia emphasized that the country cannot meet new energy demand with outdated solutions, stressing that industry leaders must ensure the next wave of economic growth is powered by renewable sources. He noted that the current geopolitical crisis has reinforced the belief that energy security and the renewables transition must move forward simultaneously, citing regional volatility as evidence for the need for localized and sustainable energy infrastructure.

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Sual Solar Project Financed By RCBC

ACEN is translating this strategic vision into concrete investments across Northern and Central Luzon through significant infrastructure developments. The company successfully secured a ₱2.3-billion project financing facility from Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. to support its 75-megawatt-peak Sual Solar project located in Pangasinan. This initiative is being developed in partnership with Yanara Energy and is supported by a 20-year power purchase agreement under the Department of Energy's Green Energy Auction Program.

The Sual Solar project will supply electricity directly to the national grid, helping to reduce carbon emissions while creating economic opportunities in the host community. This financing deal exemplifies ACEN's ability to mobilize substantial capital for large-scale renewable projects in key Philippine provinces. The facility represents a critical step in diversifying the energy mix in Luzon, ensuring reliable power supply for industrial and residential consumers alike.

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Integrated Clean Energy Hub in Zambales

Beyond the Sual Solar facility, ACEN is developing an integrated clean energy hub in Zambales that combines utility-scale solar generation with battery energy storage systems. With a planned capacity approaching one gigawatt, this development is designed to strengthen grid stability and address the intermittency issues often associated with renewable energy generation. The inclusion of battery storage allows for more consistent power delivery, making solar energy a more reliable baseload source for the regional grid.

This hub serves as a model for future renewable developments, demonstrating how energy storage can complement solar infrastructure to provide steady power. By addressing the technical challenges of intermittency, ACEN is ensuring that its investments contribute to a stable and resilient national energy system. The project underscores the company's commitment to deploying advanced technologies that enhance the reliability of clean energy sources in the Philippines.

Global Capacity And Operational Priorities

ACEN's attributable renewable energy capacity now exceeds 7,500 megawatts across the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, Lao PDR, India, and Indonesia. This growing international portfolio includes significant projects such as the landmark Monsoon Wind development in Lao PDR and operational expansions in Australia and India. Despite global supply chain challenges and market pressures, the company continues to prioritize project execution and operational performance to maintain its growth trajectory.

Francia stated that the company's priorities remain focused on maximizing output from operating assets, maintaining momentum across the construction pipeline, and managing costs with discipline. This operational focus ensures that ACEN can deliver on its expansion goals while maintaining financial health. The company's diverse geographic presence allows it to mitigate regional risks and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the global renewable energy market.

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Corporate Sustainability And EV Partnerships

ACEN is extending its impact beyond power generation by helping commercial and industrial customers reduce their carbon footprints through its retail electricity supply arm, ACEN Retail Electricity Supply. Under the Retail Competition and Open Access program, the company supplies 100 percent renewable electricity to customers such as TÜV Rheinland Philippines, which transitioned its primary testing facility in Makati City to clean energy. This allows businesses to reduce Scope 2 emissions without investing directly in their own power generation infrastructure.

The company is also integrating renewable energy into transportation through its partnership with sister company ACMobility. This initiative combines renewable electricity supply with electric vehicle charging infrastructure across corporate campuses and logistics facilities. ACMobility Chief Executive Officer Jamie Alfonso Zobel de Ayala highlighted that electric mobility delivers greater value when powered by clean energy, enabling businesses to cut emissions by integrating renewable supply with EV charging. Additionally, ACEN promotes sustainability through circularity certification for solar projects in Australia and reforestation efforts aligned with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources' campaign in the Philippines.