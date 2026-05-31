ACEN clinches Australian government revenue guarantee for 600MW solar‑battery project

ACEN Corp won a capacity‑investment tender and secured a government‑backed revenue floor for its Birriwa solar and battery plant in New South Wales, reducing financial risk and expanding its renewable portfolio in a key overseas market.

Ayala-led ACEN Corp secured a long‑term revenue support contract from the Australia n government for its Birriwa solar and battery storage development in New South Wales.

The deal was awarded after the company won a competitive renewable energy tender that forms part of the seventh round of Australia's Capacity Investment Scheme. Under the agreement the government guarantees a minimum revenue floor for the project, shielding the investor from market shortfalls, while any earnings that exceed a pre‑defined ceiling are shared with the public purse.

This safety net is intended to lower the financial risk of large‑scale clean‑energy investments and to encourage further private participation in the country's transition to a low‑carbon power system. The Birriwa site will cover roughly 1,440 hectares and will be equipped with 600 megawatts of solar generation capacity together with a 2,400 megawatt‑hour battery storage system.

When fully operational the facility is expected to supply enough electricity for about 262,000 homes, adding a significant chunk of renewable output to the national grid. The project is one of 19 selected under the latest Capacity Investment Scheme round, a program that aims to deliver 7.8 gigawatts of new renewable capacity by 2030 - enough to meet the power needs of roughly four million Australian households.

ACEN's involvement in Birriwa strengthens its position in what is one of the company's biggest overseas markets. Australia now represents 28 percent of ACEN's net attributable renewable capacity outside its home market of the Philippines. The group currently oversees around 7 gigawatts of renewable assets that are either operating, under construction or firmly committed across a portfolio that spans the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Laos and the United States.

The new revenue guarantee not only improves the economics of the Birriwa project but also signals confidence from the Australian authorities in the viability of privately funded, large‑scale clean‑energy schemes. It is expected to accelerate further investment in solar and storage projects across the region, helping the country meet its emissions reduction targets while delivering reliable, low‑cost power to consumers





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