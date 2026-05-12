Accurate Information on Mayon Volcano Eruption with AI-generated Misleading Image?

This text discusses the state of Mayon Volcano, the inaccurate portrayal of the volcano's unrest through AI-generated misleading images, the warning alarms expressed by Facebook users, and the confusion caused by the Omron Aeroscope image on social media platforms. It also mentions Phivolcs' recent updates about the volcano's activity and the current alert level.

This is AI-generated text with possible errors. For context, always refer to the full article. A misleading Facebook post shows an exaggerated photo of Mayon Volcano , presenting a different reality.

Despite not showing any similar images from a reliable source, it received lots of reactions, comments, and shares. The post alarms users, some showing worry for the safety of residents near the volcano. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) did not post any such image or footage of a massive eruption on Mayon on May 3. The volcano exhibited minor strombolian activity on May 2, with lava effusion, ash cloud, and volcanic earthquakes.

It remains at Alert Level 3, which indicates intensified or magmatic unrest. Clearing up misleading content helps in maintaining a balanced and reliable information environment. Do you want to know about the latest Alert Level of Mayon Volcano





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Mayon Volcano Eruption Accurate Information AI-Generated Misleading Image Phivolcs Updates Alert Level

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