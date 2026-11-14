Accor Expands Asia Portfolio with 30 New Hotel Signings

Accor signs 7,698 keys across 12 Asian countries. The group strengthens its midscale and premium segments with major projects in Indonesia and Vietnam.

Accor has announced a significant acceleration in its expansion strategy across the Asian market, recording thirty new hotel signings year to date. This wave of development adds a total of 7,698 room keys across various brand segments, reflecting a strong response to evolving travel demand in the region. The signings span twelve distinct Asian countries, underscoring the global hospitality leader's continued commitment to strengthening its operational footprint in key economic hubs. This aggressive growth trajectory positions Accor to capture shifting consumer preferences and solidify its competitive advantage in one of the world's most dynamic travel markets.

Midscale Segment Drives Development Activity

The midscale sector has emerged as the primary engine for Accor's current development momentum, accounting for approximately 49 percent of all keys signed this year. This segment contributed sixteen distinct hotels and over 3,600 keys to the portfolio, driven by strong performance across the Tribe, Mercure, Novotel, and Handwritten Collection brands. The robust performance of these mid-range offerings highlights a strategic alignment with travelers seeking quality accommodation that balances comfort with accessibility. This segment's dominance in the current development pipeline indicates a clear market preference for value-oriented yet premium experiences.

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Alongside the midscale surge, the premium segment has also delivered substantial growth for Accor in Asia. Seven new hotels representing over 2,200 keys have been added to the premium category, with the Mövenpick brand leading this expansion. Simultaneously, the economy segment has secured five new properties totaling 1,200 keys, primarily led by the ibis Styles brand. These additions demonstrate a diversified approach to market coverage, ensuring that Accor addresses the needs of budget-conscious travelers as well as those seeking high-end luxury accommodations.

New Brand Introductions Expand Regional Reach

In a move to diversify its brand offerings further, Accor introduced its first greet hotel in the region in Bangkok this year. This launch brings the brand's signature feel-good hospitality concept directly to Asian guests, adding a unique voice to the company's portfolio. Additionally, Accor is actively advancing plans to introduce JO&JOE, its distinct hostel experience brand, to the Asian market. This strategic introduction aims to capture the growing demographic of younger travelers and digital natives who prioritize community and social interaction in their accommodation choices.

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These brand innovations are supported by a broader strategy to integrate lifestyle and hospitality concepts that resonate with modern consumer values. The inclusion of greet hotel and the planned arrival of JO&JOE signal Accor's agility in adapting to niche market demands. By expanding beyond traditional hotel categories, the company is positioning itself to capture a wider share of the travel market, catering to diverse lifestyles and travel purposes across the region.

Indonesia and Vietnam Lead Regional Growth

Indonesia has solidified its position as Accor's leading market in Asia for development signings this year, hosting thirteen new hotels and over 2,800 keys. These developments are strategically located across major destinations including Jakarta, Bali, Batam, and Yogyakarta, targeting both business and leisure travelers. The concentration of new properties in these areas reflects the country's robust tourism infrastructure and growing economic activity. This strong presence in Indonesia allows Accor to capitalize on the island nation's status as a premier global tourist destination.

Vietnam represents another critical growth market for Accor, with six new hotels and over 2,600 keys signed across Danang and Phu Quoc. The focus on these specific locations highlights the country's emerging appeal as a high-volume tourism hub. The development in Danang and Phu Quoc aims to meet the rising demand for international-standard accommodations in these popular coastal destinations. This strategic expansion in Vietnam complements Accor's broader regional goals, ensuring a balanced geographic distribution of assets.

Franchising and Branded Residences Drive Future Models

Franchising is gaining significant traction among property owners in the region, who seek greater operational flexibility and access to the scale of an international hospitality platform. In Vietnam, Accor became the first international hospitality group to register its brands for franchising, creating new opportunities for flexible development models. This regulatory milestone allows local partners to leverage Accor's brand equity while maintaining greater control over their investments. The shift toward franchising reflects a broader industry trend where asset-light models are becoming increasingly attractive for rapid expansion.

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Accor is also leveraging its leadership in the branded residences space through its Accor One Living platform, which creates homes and communities for guests and partners. This category has emerged as a key driver of global hospitality growth, offering long-term value and lifestyle integration. Recent projects include Raffles Residences Bali in Indonesia, SLS Residences Phuket Kamala and SLS Residences Bangkok Sukhumvit 24 in Thailand, and Mercure Living Genting Highlands in Malaysia, which is set to open in 2028. These developments illustrate Accor's ability to blend hospitality excellence with real estate investment opportunities.