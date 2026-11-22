Former rivals ABS-CBN and GMA Network partner in 2026 to survive falling ad revenue and massive debts, marking a historic shift in Philippine media.

Former television arch-rivals ABS-CBN and GMA Network have officially transitioned from fierce competitors to business partners by late 2026. This strategic union comes as both major broadcasters face unprecedented financial pressure in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

Shared Financial Challenges Drive Partnership

The decision to collaborate stems from starkly deteriorating financial conditions for both entities during the first nine months of 2026. GMA Network reported a net loss of P77.37 million in the third quarter alone, covering July through September. This deficit effectively erased most of its earlier earnings, causing its nine-month profit to plummet by 98% to P32.85 million. In 2025, GMA had recorded a substantial profit of P2.07 billion.

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Concurrently, ABS-CBN saw its nine-month loss widen significantly to P2.96 billion. This deepening deficit has pushed the network's overall net worth down to negative P2.01 billion. These figures highlight a sector where winning audience ratings no longer guarantees business viability.

Digital Shifts and Franchise Losses

Both corporations recognized the rise of smartphones and streaming long before Congress terminated ABS-CBN's broadcast license in 2020. ABS-CBN executives had invested heavily in digital infrastructure prior to the shutdown. They secured government approval from the Philippine Economic Zone Authority in 2016 and 2018 to develop the Horizon IT Park in Bulacan. This facility featured soundproof, climate-controlled studios designed to produce content meeting international streaming standards.

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In its 2018 annual report, management emphasized the need for content accessible anytime and anywhere. The company launched a direct-to-consumer streaming app alongside TFC.tv for international audiences. A specialized unit digitized sixty years of classic films and teleseryes, while Probabilistic Insights analyzed online viewer preferences to optimize content delivery.

Revenue Collapse and Operational Adjustments

Despite these forward-looking investments, the sudden loss of its franchise proved catastrophic for ABS-CBN's business model. Annual revenue halved from P42.84 billion in 2019 to P21.42 billion in 2020, and further declined to P15.85 billion by 2025. ABS-CBN president Carlo Katigbak addressed stockholders in August 2026, describing the period as one of existential crises.

Katikgbak stated that the company must prove its slogan In Service of the Filipino is genuine rather than merely a marketing tool. To survive, ABS-CBN shut down peripheral businesses like theme parks and slashed spending on physical equipment by 90%. The company now rents studio space within other broadcasters facilities.

Adapting to a New Media Reality

GMA Network also struggles despite maintaining its nationwide congressional franchise and top television ratings. The traditional advertising model is losing effectiveness as consumers shift to digital consumption. Both entities are now sharing programming resources to reduce costs and maximize reach.

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This survival pact represents a fundamental restructuring of the Philippine broadcasting industry. The era of standalone dominance has ended, replaced by cooperative strategies aimed at stability in a digital-first economy. Both companies must now navigate shared challenges to remain relevant in 2026 and beyond.