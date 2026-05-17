Abraham Tolentino: Tour of Luzon Promotes Filipino Riders' Growth

POC and PhilCycling chief Abraham Tolentino believes that the continued presence of highly competitive foreign cyclists in the Tour of Luzon will only make Filipino riders stronger in the long run. He questioned the need to segregate Filipino and foreign cyclists and suggested that the Tour of Luzon is open to international participation.

POC president Abraham Tolentino believes that the continued presence of foreign cyclists in the Tour of Luzon will strengthen Filipino riders. He witnessed the final stage of the 2026 Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation Tour of Luzon in Baguio City, where a Russian rider, Nikita Shulchenko, won the overall individual championship.

Only two Filipinos managed to win stages in this year's Tour of Luzon, with Emmanuel Dave Montemayor and Ryan Tugawin being the stage winners. Tolentino emphasized the importance of the Tour of Luzon being sanctioned by the UCI to further grow and make it a more significant international event





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Tour Of Luzon POC Philippine Olympic Committee Abraham Tolentino Foreign Cyclists Local Cyclists Expanding The Race Helped Improve Inspired Growth Better Efficiency Russian Rider Tour Of Luzon Sanctioned By UCI

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