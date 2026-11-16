AboitizPower to buy out partner for P6.12 billion, taking full control of Pagbilao Unit 3 coal plant

AboitizPower subsidiary Therma Power Inc. will acquire TPEC Holdings Corp. from TeaM Energy for P6.12 billion, raising its ownership of the 420-MW Pagbilao Unit 3 coal plant to 100 percent. The deal needs Philippine Competition Commission approval.

Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower) is set to take full ownership of the 420-megawatt Pagbilao Unit 3 coal-fired power plant in Quezon province through a P6.12-billion buyout of its joint venture partner.

The listed power producer announced the move in a stock exchange filing on Monday. The company said its wholly owned subsidiary Therma Power, Inc. (TPI) had signed a share purchase agreement to acquire the entire outstanding capital stock of TPEC Holdings Corp. from TeaM (Philippines) Energy Corp. TPEC Holdings is a unit of TeaM Energy.

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AboitizPower Seeks Full Ownership of Pagbilao Plant

The acquisition will increase AboitizPower's direct and indirect ownership in Pagbilao Energy Corp. (PEC), which owns and operates the plant, to 100 percent from 50 percent. The deal remains subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions. TPI and TPEC Holdings currently hold equal 50-50 stakes in PEC. By acquiring TPEC Holdings, AboitizPower will gain full ownership and control of the power plant through TPI.

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Upon closing, TPEC Holdings and PEC will become wholly owned subsidiaries of TPI and will be fully consolidated into the financial statements of AboitizPower, the company said. The transaction is subject to clearance or approval by the Philippine Competition Commission and other customary closing conditions. Under the agreement, TPI will acquire 900,000 common shares and 446,926,104 preferred shares in TPEC Holdings for a total cash consideration of P6.12 billion.

The common shares are priced at approximately P1,836.49 apiece, while the preferred shares are valued at P10 each. AboitizPower said the consideration was determined based on the shares' par value and an agreed premium. Payment will be made upon completion of the conditions preceding the transaction. Pagbilao Unit 3 began commercial operations in March 2018 as part of an expansion of the Pagbilao coal-fired power complex.

Pagbilao Units 1 and 2 Were Turned Over

The facility operates alongside Pagbilao Units 1 and 2, which have a combined generating capacity of 735 megawatts. The two older units were developed under a build-operate-transfer agreement signed in 1991 between TeaM Energy and the government.

Following the expiration of the agreement in August 2025, the facilities were turned over to the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. and the National Power Corp. Ownership and operational control later passed to AboitizPower subsidiary Therma Luzon, Inc. under an existing independent power producer administrator arrangement. Last year, TeaM Energy turned over the first two units of the Pagbilao coal-fired thermal power plant to the Philippine government through Psalm after its independent power producer contract ended.

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The units were then turned over to Therma Luzon Inc., which had been serving as the plant units' IPP administrator. The proposed acquisition of Pagbilao Unit 3 will further consolidate AboitizPower's ownership of generating assets at the Pagbilao complex. AboitizPower serves as the Aboitiz Group's holding company for investments in power generation, distribution, and retail electricity services. The company said the deal with TPEC Holdings was being finalized after discussions between the two parties.