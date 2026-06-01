Aboitiz Group Explores Wider Cooperation with Vietnam in Energy, Food Production, and Infrastructure

The Aboitiz Group is exploring wider cooperation with Vietnam in energy, food production, and infrastructure following discussions with Vietnamese President To Lam during his state visit to the Philippines.

The Aboitiz Group is exploring wider cooperation with Vietnam in energy, food production , and infrastructure following discussions with Vietnam ese President To Lam during his state visit to the Philippines.

The group said in a statement that the meeting centered on potential investment and trade opportunities aligned with Vietnam's economic expansion and Aboitiz's existing regional footprint. The discussions form part of broader efforts by both countries to expand cooperation in supply chains, infrastructure development, trade, and investment flows across Southeast Asia. Aboitiz Group remains committed to long-term partnerships that support shared growth between the two economies.

The group's agribusiness unit, Aboitiz Foods, operates a feed mill in Long An province with an annual capacity of about 300,000 metric tons, serving Vietnam's livestock industry. In energy, AboitizPower holds a 25% stake in Van Phong Power Company Ltd., which runs a 1,320-megawatt coal-fired plant in Khánh Hòa province. AboitizPower is open to expanding further in Vietnam's power sector, including potential investments in coal, gas, and renewable energy, subject to regulatory approvals.

Vietnam's rising electricity demand, driven by industrial growth, remains a key factor supporting additional capacity investments. In infrastructure, Aboitiz InfraCapital is expanding connectivity efforts through airport-related initiatives, including air routes between Cebu and Vietnamese cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City via Mactan-Cebu International Airport. The group aims to boost tourism and travel linkages by working with Vietnamese travel firms to increase passenger flows between the Philippines and Vietnam





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