Abante Files Complaint Over Allegations of Cash in Luggage from Public Funds

Abante has filed a complaint denying allegations of receiving luggage with cash from public funds, calling them false and malicious. He criticizes a press conference by Atty. Baligod and 18 Marine Respondents for publicizing an unverified document. Abante asserts the evidence is merely "smoke and mirrors" slander, while Baligod defends the Marines' truthfulness but admits an error regarding Senator Legardo.

The complaint filed by Abante strenuously denies allegations that he and others received luggage containing cash from public funds. He characterizes these claims as entirely false, maliciously fabricated, and without any basis in fact or law.

Abante criticizes what he calls a Libelous Press Conference where an unsigned and unnotarized document, referred to as the Libelous Salaysay, was paraded before the public. He argues that instead of using proper legal forums, the respondents, including Atty. Baligod and 18 Marine Respondents, opted for a public spectacle. Abante asserts that as a member of the Bar, Atty.

Baligod should have known better than to broadcast unproven, incendiary allegations. In a separate statement, Abante dismisses the evidence presented as merely showing cash, luggage, and strangers, which he says establishes nothing and amounts to a "smoke and mirrors" slander.

Meanwhile, Atty. Baligod has maintained that the Marines are telling the truth, though he admitted an error was made when they claimed Senator Loren Legardo also received a suitcase with money





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Abante Baligod Marine Respondents Libelous Press Conference Cash In Luggage

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