A Quiet Bloom: First Cebuano GL Film Screens Nationwide for Pride Month

A feature-length girls' love film in Cebuano, directed by siblings Drae and Yamie Cerna, follows Iris and Hyacinth as they navigate romance, family pressures, and identity in Cebu. The film will have nationwide screenings from June 24 to 30, including in Davao City.

A new Cebuano-language girls love feature-length film titled A Quiet Bloom is set to reach audiences across the Philippines during Pride Month , marking a milestone for regional queer cinema.

Directed by siblings Drae and Yamie Cerna and produced by Sean Red Fernan, the film is being promoted as the first of its kind in the Cebuano language. It will have nationwide screenings from June 24 to 30, including in Davao City, according to the films official Facebook page. Bathed in warm pink and orange light, a scene from the trailer shows two women, Iris and Hyacinth, sharing a quiet moment watching the sunset.

The story follows Iris, a marketing professional who returns home to Cebu amid growing family pressure to settle down and marry. Seeking respite from these expectations, she finds refuge in a cafe owned by Hyacinth, a woman struggling to keep her business afloat. As Iris helps market the cafe, the two spend more time together and gradually develop a romantic relationship.

Their growing closeness is complicated by family expectations and differing views on visibility and acceptance, with the trailer hinting at tensions over whether their relationship should remain hidden or openly acknowledged. While the film centers on a romance between two women, co-director and screenwriter Yamie Cerna said its themes extend beyond romance itself.

At its core, the film explores many of the same struggles found in coming-out stories questions of identity, acceptance, family, faith, and the courage it takes to live authentically. She added that what sets the film apart is its willingness to examine these issues from multiple perspectives and with nuance. Cerna, who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community, said creating the first Cebuano-language GL film carries significance both as a filmmaker and as a queer person.

It is extremely gratifying to be part of something that represents such a meaningful step forward, all the more that it is in our mother tongue, she told MindaNews. She noted parallels between the Bisaya community and queer stories, as both continue to seek greater visibility in mainstream media.

By situating the story within the everyday realities of Visayan and Mindanawon audiences, the film reflects the multilingual nature of life in much of the southern Philippines, where conversations often move fluidly between Cebuano, Filipino, and English. The films Davao screening also marks an opportunity to bring a Cebuano queer story to audiences in Mindanao. While the film is rooted in Cebuano language and culture, the story it tells is ultimately universal, Cerna shared.

Bringing it to audiences in Davao allows us to share that experience with communities who intimately understand the Bisaya language and way of life, making the story feel even more personal and accessible. The films release coincides with Pride Month celebrations across the country, exploring questions of identity, family expectations, belonging, and queer relationships through distinctly local perspectives. For Cerna, the films success will ultimately be measured by the connections it creates with audiences.

I wanted it to be a story that people could see themselves in, she said. Representation and inclusivity were important to me, but above all, I wanted the film to provide a sense of solace a reminder that no one is truly alone in what they feel.

As someone who understands the challenges of being queer in a society where acceptance is not always guaranteed, Cerna said it was important to portray those experiences honestly without reducing queer lives solely to hardship. The film does not shy away from the realities many LGBTQ individuals face, but I never wanted it to dwell solely on struggle.

Ultimately, Iris and Hyacinths story is not just about romance it is about understanding, growth, and finding the courage to bloom despite the circumstances around you. The filmmakers hope that the film will resonate with audiences beyond Cebu and Mindanao, contributing to the growing visibility of regional queer cinema in the Philippines





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LGBTQ+ Cinema Philippine Regional Film Pride Month Cebuano Language Queer Representation

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