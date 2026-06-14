A Large Penis and a Problem with Intercourse

A 37-year-old male with a large penis has been searching for a wife for 5 years but has had trouble finding a girlfriend who is willing to have sex with him due to pain during intercourse. The advice columnist suggests that the author's problem may not be just about the size of his penis, but rather about his approach to sex and his expectations of his partner.

The author of the letter is a 37-year-old male who has been searching for a wife for the last 5 years. He has a good job, a good character, and a large penis , but he has been having trouble finding a girlfriend who is willing to have sex with him.

He has tried various sexual positions, but they have not worked, and his previous girlfriends have broken up with him due to pain during intercourse. The advice columnist suggests that the author's problem may not be just about the size of his penis, but rather about his approach to sex and his expectations of his partner.

The columnist recommends that the author consider further medical advice and pelvic floor physical therapy to address the issue of painful intercourse, and also suggests that he should not settle for a relationship that is based on sex play but no intercourse. The columnist also notes that the size of the penis is not as important as the fit between the two partners, and that there is hope for the author's search for a partner who is willing to have sex with him





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Large Penis Painful Intercourse Sex Positions Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy Relationships

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