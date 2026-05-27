A Filipino Developer Creates a Curated Directory of Free Open-Source Software for Education, Productivity, Design, and Development

A Filipino full-stack developer based in Abu Dhabi is helping students, teachers, and aspiring professionals in the Philippines access free digital tools through a platform designed to lessen dependence on expensive software subscriptions. The platform, Abakada.org, was created by Ramon Logan Jr. and currently contains over 1,200 free and open-source tools organized into over 45 categories and eight thematic groups.

A Filipino full-stack developer based in Abu Dhabi is helping students, teachers, and aspiring professionals in the Philippines access free digital tools through a platform designed to lessen dependence on expensive software subscriptions.

The platform, Abakada.org, was created by Ramon Logan Jr. and currently contains over 1,200 free and open-source tools organized into over 45 categories and eight thematic groups. It provides users with a step-by-step guide on how to navigate the platform depending on their needs. For students, the guide recommends starting at the homepage and browsing by category to look for tools related to schoolwork, presentations, writing, design, or coding.

Teachers are encouraged to use the platform to find free classroom-friendly tools for lesson planning, collaboration, presentations, and student activities. General users are advised to browse tools based on need rather than software name, open multiple listings for comparison, and build a personalized toolkit through bookmarks and guided learning tracks. The platform also features curated directories, comparison tools, bookmarks, and multilingual support in English, Tagalog, Bisaya, and Ilokano.

Despite operating independently and without major funding, Logan hopes to expand partnerships with schools, particularly in underserved and remote communities, to achieve his goal of becoming the primary digital library with digital learning paths for every Filipino student, and making it a place where money is never a barrier to learning technology, and it remains free forever





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